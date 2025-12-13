Specialist rape and sex offences investigators will be introduced to every police force as part of reforms to be introduced under the Government’s violence against women and girls (Vawg) strategy.

Teams to deal with such crimes will be set up by 2029 to replace an outdated system to better support victims and crack down on rapists and sex offenders.

The Home Secretary announced the changes ahead of the Vawg strategy launch expected next week.

It comes as ministers have vowed to halve violence against women and girls in the next 10 years but have faced criticism over delays to publishing the plan.

Read more: Donald Trump promises 'serious retaliation' after two US soldiers and interpreter killed in Syria by Islamic State gunman

Read more: Prime Minister warns against 'reckless' strikes as 'tidal wave' of 'superflu' sweeping NHS

On Tuesday, chairs of the Home Affairs Committee, Justice Committee and Women and Equalities Committee wrote to ministers over concerns from Vawg groups, including the delay is creating “significant uncertainty” across the sector and sending a message Vawg is “not a government priority”.

But announcing the move, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This Government has declared violence against women and girls a national emergency.