Police vow 'no tolerance' for violent disruptors ahead of rival protests in Glasgow
Glasgow police have said they will protect the right to peaceful protest ahead of clashing demonstrations scheduled in the city
Police have said they will have a “strong response” to any violence or disorder in Glasgow, ahead of protests and counter-protests scheduled to take place in the city on Saturday.
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Anti-immigration groups including The Pink Ladies, a women-led anti-immigration movement, are expected to gather in Glasgow Green at 1pm on Saturday. They are expected to encounter opponents such as Stand Up to Racism Scotland.
These clashing demonstrations come after 20 people were charged following a protest and counter-protest gathering in July.
“People have a right to peaceful protest,” said Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations.
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“We perform various functions at protests but our main role is to prevent crime and disorder, whether that criminality is from people who are part of a protest group, counter protesters or passers-by disrupting a protest,” said Chief Superintendent Dolan.
He continued: “You will see officers in uniform as well as police horses, police dogs, police drones and the police helicopter.
“We have specially trained hate crime advisers to help assess what may constitute a hate crime.
“Officers wearing a light blue vest are called Police Liaison Officers (PLOs) and they act as a point of contact for the organiser to speak to the police.”
Violence erupted around Glasgow Green on July 25 when an anti-immigration rally was met with counter protesters.
So far over 20 people have been charged following the scenes, including a 14-year-old who was reported to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration in connection with a hate crime offence.
Other charges against people arrested following the July 25 protest include assault, possession of an offensive weapon, hate crime and breach of the peace.
Ahead of the upcoming demonstrations, Chief Superintendent Dolan said: “If you are attending on Saturday, live nearby or just visiting the area, speak to us. We’re there for your safety.
“Any violence or disorder will get a strong response.
“There is no tolerance for people pretending to be part of a peaceful protest who are intent on causing disorder.”