Glasgow police have said they will protect the right to peaceful protest ahead of clashing demonstrations scheduled in the city

Anti-immigration protesters breach police cordon to clash with rival group in July. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Police have said they will have a “strong response” to any violence or disorder in Glasgow, ahead of protests and counter-protests scheduled to take place in the city on Saturday.

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Anti-immigration groups including The Pink Ladies, a women-led anti-immigration movement, are expected to gather in Glasgow Green at 1pm on Saturday. They are expected to encounter opponents such as Stand Up to Racism Scotland. These clashing demonstrations come after 20 people were charged following a protest and counter-protest gathering in July. “People have a right to peaceful protest,” said Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations. Read more: Man, 29, charged over 'racist assault' after traffic cone thrown at delivery driver during anti-immigration rally in Glasgow Read more: Fifteen arrested as anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clash in Glasgow

Campaigners from Stand Up To Racism stage a counter-protest on July 25. Picture: Alamy

“We perform various functions at protests but our main role is to prevent crime and disorder, whether that criminality is from people who are part of a protest group, counter protesters or passers-by disrupting a protest,” said Chief Superintendent Dolan. He continued: “You will see officers in uniform as well as police horses, police dogs, police drones and the police helicopter. “We have specially trained hate crime advisers to help assess what may constitute a hate crime. “Officers wearing a light blue vest are called Police Liaison Officers (PLOs) and they act as a point of contact for the organiser to speak to the police.”

A man in an England flag at a Glaswegian anti-immigration protest on July 25. Picture: Alamy