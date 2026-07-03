Locals have claimed victory over their council after it attempted to bar outdoor boozing at three riverside pubs that have seated customers by the Thames for decades.

He stresses that this is "just so you're aware, as opposed to an insinuation or an accusation".

In the clip, a police officer asks Mr Hilton whether he's "aware that if you schedule a protest outside a councillor's house that it’s an offence.”

Mr Rowe, a councillor representing Chiswick Riverside ward who was elected in May 2026, has denied asking the pubs to remove the tables.

On Thursday, pub regular Alistair Hilton posted a video on X in which two police officers can be seen warning him against "harassing" Mr Rowe.

The pubs claimed they were informed by council officers that they were "obligated" to launch the probe into the licensing arrangements, which was attributed to Green Party councillor Rick Rowe.

Last week, bosses at The City Barge and The Bell & Crown in Strand-on-the-Green, were given until Monday to remove all its outdoor furniture by Labour-run Hounslow Council - which has since backed down after a furious backlash among landlords and regulars.

I am having a drink this evening with a friend in a Chiswick pub. Two policemen have just come into the pub and asked me to step outside. I have stepped outside and they have threatened me because I tweeted about a councillor banning seating outside pubs in Chiswick. They admit… pic.twitter.com/r7MDIIdgvc

"I have stepped outside and they have threatened me because I tweeted about a councillor banning seating outside pubs in Chiswick.

In a caption to the video, Mr Hilton said: "Two policemen have just come into the pub and asked me to step outside.

The officer continues: "Just be aware again that your behaviour that I have seen on certain posts could be construed as harassment."

Mr Hilton responds: "I haven't scheduled any protest...I was at the Bell and Crown."

"They admit on video (watch it!) that I did not break the law at all. They came to threaten me. To warn me off tweeting about councillors and the council."

Mr Hilton then claimed on X that, following the incident with the police officers, Mr Rowe came into the pub he was in where he tried to "threaten" Mr Hilton and grab his phone.

Mr Rowe told LBC News he is a regular at the pub and had actually been trying to help them retain their outdoor seating.

The Met Police has been contacted for comment.

The dispute broke out when a third pub, The Bull's Head, applied to the authority to renew its license, and it then emerged that the other two pubs were without one.

The council has since reached an agreement with the pubs to allow them to keep the seating in place while they submit licensing applications, the Chiswick Calendar reports.

Under the Highways Act, the establishments did not have permission to place tables and chairs on the public pavement but managers and residents said the seating had been in place for decades.

On Wednesday, Mr Hilton posted a photo of the City Barge pub on X, with the caption: "This is the City Barge pub in Chiswick right now. What do you notice? It’s 3pm and they’re open.

"It’s a sunny day. Yes, that’s right; they have had to remove all of the tables and chairs outside. They have had to destroy their own business.

"Why? Because Rick Rowe, a Green Party councillor on Hounslow council, who lives very, very, very close to this pub and complains about it almost daily, has banned all three pubs here on strand on the Green Chiswick, from having outside tables."

In another X post later that same day, he encourages locals to attend a "protest meeting" at the pub against the council edict.

Mr Rowe has denied asking for the seating to be removed, stating: "I have been working hard to ensure the council allows seating to remain while the licensing applications are reviewed.

"The council has now confirmed with the three pubs that it will not be taking enforcement action while the applications are being considered.

"Licensing and enforcement decisions sit with Labour-run Hounslow council, its officers and the Labour Cabinet member responsible for licensing."

A Hounslow Council spokesperson said: "We recognise the important role that riverside pubs play in the local community and appreciate their contribution to the area’s economy and character.

"We are required by law to ensure that any outdoor seating and structures placed on the public highway or riverside towpath have the appropriate permissions in place and do not obstruct access for pedestrians, wheelchair users, people with pushchairs or emergency services.

"Following inquiries regarding outdoor furniture and installations at a number of premises on Strand-on-the-Green, officers reviewed the relevant permissions and licence arrangements.

"Where tables, chairs, shelving or other removable furniture are placed on the public highway, businesses are required to hold a pavement licence."