Three Lions supporters have been told to look out for criminals targeting unattended bags and personal belongings while fans are distracted by the on-screen action.

By Jacob Paul

Police have warned England fans to keep hold of their belongings while watching World Cup matches in pubs and bars as opportunistic thieves look to take advantage.

England fans have been told to keep watch of opportunist bag thieves. Picture: Getty

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The City of London Police is urging Three Lions supporters to look out for so-called "bagsmen" – criminals who target unattended bags, handbags and personal belongings while fans are distracted by the on-screen action. It comes as Thomas Tuchel’s team kick off their campaign against Croatia with the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders and captain Harry Kane believing this is one of their best opportunities to win a major tournament. England fans across the globe will have their eyes on the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on Wednesday evening as their team looks to match Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes of 1966. But police warn that bag thieves will be operating in busy licensed premises as the game kicks off, taking advantage of crowded venues and moments when fans' attention is elsewhere. They often work quickly and discreetly to steal bags left on chairs, under tables or beside their owners, police say. Read more: Their first rodeo: England fans defy distances as hundreds gather ahead of World Cup opener Read more: Drinking Dallas dry: England fans down over 5,000 beers in just one Texas pub

England fans at the Londoner Pub on Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, ahead of Englands opening game on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy