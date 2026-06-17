Police issue warning to England fans over opportunist bag thieves during World Cup matches
Three Lions supporters have been told to look out for criminals targeting unattended bags and personal belongings while fans are distracted by the on-screen action.
Police have warned England fans to keep hold of their belongings while watching World Cup matches in pubs and bars as opportunistic thieves look to take advantage.
Listen to this article
The City of London Police is urging Three Lions supporters to look out for so-called "bagsmen" – criminals who target unattended bags, handbags and personal belongings while fans are distracted by the on-screen action.
It comes as Thomas Tuchel’s team kick off their campaign against Croatia with the hopes of a nation resting on their shoulders and captain Harry Kane believing this is one of their best opportunities to win a major tournament.
England fans across the globe will have their eyes on the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on Wednesday evening as their team looks to match Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes of 1966.
But police warn that bag thieves will be operating in busy licensed premises as the game kicks off, taking advantage of crowded venues and moments when fans' attention is elsewhere.
They often work quickly and discreetly to steal bags left on chairs, under tables or beside their owners, police say.
Read more: Their first rodeo: England fans defy distances as hundreds gather ahead of World Cup opener
Read more: Drinking Dallas dry: England fans down over 5,000 beers in just one Texas pub
The force says supporters should keep bags, phones and wallets in sight at all times to steer clear of the criminals. It recommends the use of loop bag straps around a chair leg or keeping them on your person.
Fans should also avoid placing bags on the backs of chairs or leaving them on the floor.
If possible, supporters should remain alert in crowded venues, even during key moments in matches; and report suspicious behaviour to venue staff or police.
Detective Superintendent Jonathan Ball, City of London Police, said: "While fans are focused on the football, bag thieves are looking for chances to score on and off the pitch.
"These thieves don't need many opportunities. A momentary distraction when celebrating a goal, ordering a drink or discussing the match can be all it takes for a bag to disappear. The last thing you want to do is to give them an easy assist.”
He said that VAR will be in use throughout the City and the force’s control officers will be operating CCTV cameras from their “very own Stockley Park”, looking out for “any foul play.”
The officer added: “On the ground, plain clothes police officers will be defending people from crime and tackling criminals.
"Keep bags close to you, secure them where possible, and never leave valuables unattended. By taking a few simple precautions, you can make sure the only thing you're talking about after the final whistle is the football."