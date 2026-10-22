Police watchdog investigating detective over ‘inappropriate’ use of AI
The Derbyshire Police was concerned that the officer’s alleged use of AI 'may not have been in line with guidance and conditions issued by the force'
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An investigation is being launched into a detective for artificial intelligence (AI) related gross misconduct.
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The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced that it launched an investigation into the detective in August after Derbyshire Police made a referral to the watchdog following an "internal review" of their AI use.
The force said it made a voluntary referral to the IOPC on June 23rd 2026.
The IOPC revealed on Thursday that the officer allegedly used AI to "create policy decisions, assess and manage risk, justify decision-making, and input sensitive operational and personal case data".
The police force was concerned that the officer’s use of AI "may not have been in line with guidance and conditions issued by the force", the IOPC said.
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After an assessment of the information contained in the referral, the IOPC decided to carry out an independent investigation.
The senior detective has been served notice advising they are being investigated for alleged gross misconduct.
Emily Barry, IOPC director of engagement, said: "These are serious allegations and it's right they are investigated thoroughly and independently.
"We understand Derbyshire Constabulary authorised the use of Microsoft Copilot for officers in May 2025, with guidance on how it could be used to aid productivity in drafting reports and summarising information.
“There were conditions on its use, including that no operational, sensitive or personal data should be inputted to AI.
"Our investigation will analyse the officer's use of Copilot between May last year and June this year and assess if there are any potential breaches of police professional standards."