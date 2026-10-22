An investigation is being launched into a detective for artificial intelligence (AI) related gross misconduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced that it launched an investigation into the detective in August after Derbyshire Police made a referral to the watchdog following an "internal review" of their AI use.

The force said it made a voluntary referral to the IOPC on June 23rd 2026.

The IOPC revealed on Thursday that the officer allegedly used AI to "create policy decisions, assess and manage risk, justify decision-making, and input sensitive operational and personal case data".

The police force was concerned that the officer’s use of AI "may not have been in line with guidance and conditions issued by the force", the IOPC said.

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