The Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled the Met’s handling of Mr Linehan’s complaint was inadequate and ordered the force to reinvestigate the allegation he had been discriminated against.

Graham Linehan speaking outside Southwark Crown Court, London, after he had his conviction for damaging the mobile phone of transgender activist Sophia Brooks overturned following an appeal hearing in May. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it will be reopening a complaint over the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan after a watchdog found failings in its handling of the case.

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The 58-year-old Irish writer was arrested at Heathrow Airport after flying in from Arizona in September 2025, on suspicion of inciting violence over three posts he made on X. He subsequently received an apology from the Met and a settlement following a civil claim. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed Mr Linehan later sought a review of how the Met handled a complaint about the investigation into him and his treatment by officers. The application, received in May 2026, included “an allegation that he was discriminated against due to his gender-critical beliefs”.

The Irish writer had been arrested in September 2025 at Heathrow after flying in from Arizona. He subsequently received an apology from the Met and a settlement. The review is about the way the Met handled his complaint about the investigation. Picture: PA Images/Alamy