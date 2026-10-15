Police watchdog order Met to reopen probe into Father Ted creator Graham Linehan's Heathrow arrest
The Independent Office for Police Conduct ruled the Met’s handling of Mr Linehan’s complaint was inadequate and ordered the force to reinvestigate the allegation he had been discriminated against.
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The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it will be reopening a complaint over the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan after a watchdog found failings in its handling of the case.
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The 58-year-old Irish writer was arrested at Heathrow Airport after flying in from Arizona in September 2025, on suspicion of inciting violence over three posts he made on X.
He subsequently received an apology from the Met and a settlement following a civil claim.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed Mr Linehan later sought a review of how the Met handled a complaint about the investigation into him and his treatment by officers.
The application, received in May 2026, included “an allegation that he was discriminated against due to his gender-critical beliefs”.
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The watchdog ruled the Met’s handling of Mr Linehan’s complaint was inadequate and ordered the force to reinvestigate the allegation he had been discriminated against.
“In October, we found the outcome of the complaint was not reasonable and proportionate and directed the Met to reinvestigate a number of the allegations made,” an IOPC spokesperson said.
“We found that, during the complaint investigation, the force failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the grounds for the man’s arrest and failed to pursue lines of inquiry regarding a complaint about the man’s bail conditions.
“We also directed them to reinvestigate the allegation that he was discriminated against.”
The IOPC added: “The man will have a further right of review to the IOPC should he be dissatisfied with the outcome of the force’s reinvestigation.”
Conservative politicians and Harry Potter author JK Rowling had criticised Mr Linehan’s arrest.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We will be reviewing the IOPC’s decision and reopening the complaint.”