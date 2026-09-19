Metropolitan Police given special powers ahead of first Millwall v West Ham match in 14 years
There will be 400 officers in south London equipped with riot gear and facial recognition software
The Metropolitan Police has established a Section 35 dispersal order and is deploying 400 officers to south London ahead of the first Millwall vs West Ham clash in over a decade.
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Police have issued a dispersal order which stretches from Tower Bridge to Blackheath with the aim of discouraging anti-social behaviour, and are ordering West Ham fans to use South Bermondsey station where they will then be escorted by police to get to the match which is being hosted at Millwall FC's 'The Den'.
The two clubs have a historic rivalry which has been coupled with violent clashes between fans. West Ham was promoted to the Premier League after 2012, meaning the two clubs did not meet for several years.
However, following West Ham’s relegation back to the Championship in 2026, the two clubs are set to meet again and police are bracing for violence.
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A Section 35 dispersal order is part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003. It enables police to break up groups of two or more people, whom police believe are creating harassment or distress.
Under this order, police can move individuals out of the area and stop them from returning for up to 24 hours, unless they live in the area.
Police are sending around four times the typical amount of officers they send to a Championship game. They are also deploying facial recognition software, dogs, and mounted police in the area. Police will be in riot gear but are not expected to be carrying shields.
In a post to X, the Metropolitan Police said: “We want fans to enjoy the match safely and have worked with both clubs to help this happen.
“As with any fixture, the Sporting Events Act 1985 is in place, which means entering or attempting to enter a ground while intoxicated is strictly prohibited.”
As with any fixture, the Sporting Events Act 1985 is in place, which means entering or attempting to enter a ground while intoxicated is strictly prohibited. A Section 35 dispersal order will also be in place, allowing officers to remove anyone causing disorder. It will cover… pic.twitter.com/MvZnSp7FEi— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 17, 2026
City of London police have also implemented their own dispersal order across the square mile of the City of London. This order lasts until 8pm.
In a separate post to X, the City of London Police said: “If someone is contributing to crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour, they can be told to leave & not return for a specified period.”
West Ham also issued a statement to fans condemning any anti-social behaviour, saying: ”Equality, equity, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the Club and we are committed to ensuring that everyone feels welcome to attend our fixtures in a safe environment.
“Any form of discriminatory behaviour or chanting is unacceptable; it has no place in football and has serious criminal consequences.
“West Ham United will take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be engaging in such behaviour, including potential lifetime bans and referral to the police.”