There will be 400 officers in south London equipped with riot gear and facial recognition software

Police are sending 400 officers, including horses and dogs, to south London ahead of the match. Picture: Background: Keith Gillard, Inset: Charlie Gray

By Sophie Clark

The Metropolitan Police has established a Section 35 dispersal order and is deploying 400 officers to south London ahead of the first Millwall vs West Ham clash in over a decade.

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Police have issued a dispersal order which stretches from Tower Bridge to Blackheath with the aim of discouraging anti-social behaviour, and are ordering West Ham fans to use South Bermondsey station where they will then be escorted by police to get to the match which is being hosted at Millwall FC's 'The Den'. The two clubs have a historic rivalry which has been coupled with violent clashes between fans. West Ham was promoted to the Premier League after 2012, meaning the two clubs did not meet for several years. However, following West Ham’s relegation back to the Championship in 2026, the two clubs are set to meet again and police are bracing for violence. Read more: My home is under a dispersal order because of Millwall vs. West Ham - where’s the Notting Hill Carnival level outrage against football hooliganism? Read more: 'We've got to win football matches': Defiant Michael Carrick vows to bounce back after Man Utd's Carabao Cup collapse

West Ham fans during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Fulham at London Stadium on September 15, 2026. Picture: Getty

A Section 35 dispersal order is part of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003. It enables police to break up groups of two or more people, whom police believe are creating harassment or distress. Under this order, police can move individuals out of the area and stop them from returning for up to 24 hours, unless they live in the area. Police are sending around four times the typical amount of officers they send to a Championship game. They are also deploying facial recognition software, dogs, and mounted police in the area. Police will be in riot gear but are not expected to be carrying shields. In a post to X, the Metropolitan Police said: “We want fans to enjoy the match safely and have worked with both clubs to help this happen. “As with any fixture, the Sporting Events Act 1985 is in place, which means entering or attempting to enter a ground while intoxicated is strictly prohibited.”

As with any fixture, the Sporting Events Act 1985 is in place, which means entering or attempting to enter a ground while intoxicated is strictly prohibited. A Section 35 dispersal order will also be in place, allowing officers to remove anyone causing disorder. It will cover… pic.twitter.com/MvZnSp7FEi — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 17, 2026