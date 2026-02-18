The Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley, Norfolk and Bedfordshire are all assessing claims against the paedophile financier

UK police have urged witnesses to come forward to help them assess allegations of sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Seven police forces are now investigating claims against the paedophile financier as part of a coordinated effort to uncover the scale of his crimes in the UK. Surrey Police has now urged people with information to come forward about allegations of human trafficking and sexual assault dating back to 1994 The force said the accusations, laid out in a redacted FBI report released by the US Department of Justice in December, allegedly took place in Virginia Water between 1994 and 1996. Officers are also looking into allegations of sexual abuse against Epstein’s lover Ghislaine Maxwell. In an anonymous tip, it is alleged that a woman was restrained on a table and “tortured with electrical shocks” by Maxwell while the former prince and other men watched on. Surrey Police said it found no evidence of the allegations being reported to them after reviewing their systems and is now appealing for further information. Read More: Farage says Andrew 'clearly' has questions to answer from police into Epstein links Read More: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: "After reviewing our systems using the limited information available to us, we found no evidence of these allegations being reported to Surrey Police. "We therefore encourage anyone with information in relation to these allegations to report this to us online, or via 101. "We take all reports of child and sexual abuse seriously and therefore, as with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including any information resulting from the release of materials in the US, we will assess it. "Where relevant, and via the national coordination group, we will engage with law enforcement agencies to obtain access to further information which may support our enquiries. Multiple forces are reviewing information contained within the millions of pages of files released over the past few weeks. It comes after it emerged Epstein flew into Stansted Airport’s private terminal up to 90 times on his jet known as the “Lolita Express.” Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday it was assessing claims 15 of those trips came after the sex offender was jailed in 2008 for soliciting underage sex. In a statement, the force said: “We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”

Essex Police are just one of seven separate forces across England looking into Epstein and his associates, the former Prince Andrew and disgraced Peer Peter Mandelson. These include the Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley, Norfolk and Bedfordshire. Meanwhile, Wiltshire Police are reportedly assisting the Met as it looks into claims Mandelson leaked confidential government documents to the sex trafficker. Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are probing similar allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is accused of leaking information to Epstein while acting as UK trade envoy from 2001-11. The force is also assessing a claim a woman in her 20s was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Bedfordshire Police, meanwhile, are believed to be assessing whether Epstein ever used Luton Airport. Norfolk Police have not launched any official investigations but are said to be reviewing documents related to Epstein.

Finally, Surrey Police are investigating a sex abuse claim against Epstein’s lover Ghislaine Maxwell. This all comes as part of a coordinated effort by police forces across the UK to uncover the extent of Epstein’s crimes in Britain. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has set up a specialist team to work alongside US law enforcement. The NPCC said: "A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files. "We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published. "We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."