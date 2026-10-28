A policeman has shot and killed a knife attacker after an incident outside Israel's embassy in Serbia.

The attacker, who was armed with two knives, wounded the policeman guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade overnight.

The injured officer managed to shoot the assailant dead, Serbia's outgoing interior minister said on Wednesday.

“One minor, of so far undetermined identity, who is reasonably suspected to be from Šabac, rushed at an officer of the Gendarmerie shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and attacked him with two knives,” Ivica Dacic said in an emailed statement.

Dacic added that he had raised Serbia's security threat level to red, the highest, and that there would be an increased police presence at key locations.

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