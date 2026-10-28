Policeman kills knife attacker shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ outside Israel's embassy in Serbia
The attack came a day after Israel went to the polls.
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A policeman has shot and killed a knife attacker after an incident outside Israel's embassy in Serbia.
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The attacker, who was armed with two knives, wounded the policeman guarding the Israeli embassy in Belgrade overnight.
The injured officer managed to shoot the assailant dead, Serbia's outgoing interior minister said on Wednesday.
“One minor, of so far undetermined identity, who is reasonably suspected to be from Šabac, rushed at an officer of the Gendarmerie shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ and attacked him with two knives,” Ivica Dacic said in an emailed statement.
Dacic added that he had raised Serbia's security threat level to red, the highest, and that there would be an increased police presence at key locations.
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The officer suffered a light head wound, Dacic said.
It is the second such attack at Belgrade's Israeli embassy in two years. In June 2024, an assailant shot a Serbian police officer in the neck with a crossbow.
The attack came a day after Israelis went to the polls, with projected results showing the opposition bloc neck and neck with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp.
Serbia's student-led movement toppled longtime leader Aleksandar Vucic in an election on Sunday, but the outgoing administration remains in place in a caretaker role until the new government is formed.