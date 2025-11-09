Merseyside Police have been granted additional powers after two teenagers were seriously injured in attacks of the weekend

By Poppy Jacobs

Police have been granted additional powers in part of Merseyside following attacks in which a 19-year-old man was shot and a boy, 15, was stabbed.

Both teenagers remain in hospital in a series but stable condition. The section 60 powers, which allows officers to stop and search people and vehicles for weapons suspected of criminality and disorder, covers an area of Knowsley, according to Merseyside Police. The 19-year-old suffered back and leg injures in the shooting, which happened at about 20:50 GMT on Friday in Manley Road, Huyton. This followed reports from earlier that day, at about 15:45, when emergency services were called to Woodfarm Hey in Stockbridge Village to reports the boy had been stabbed. While police did not initially believe the incidents were linked, detectives are said to be keeping an open mind.

LATEST | We are introducing two Section 60 orders in Knowsley following two serious incidents in the area yesterday, Friday 7 November.



At around 3.45pm, emergency services were called to Woodfarm Hey, Stockbridge Village to reports of a… pic.twitter.com/YPICwol6L2 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 8, 2025