Extra police powers in Merseyside after 'extremely serious' attacks
Merseyside Police have been granted additional powers after two teenagers were seriously injured in attacks of the weekend
Police have been granted additional powers in part of Merseyside following attacks in which a 19-year-old man was shot and a boy, 15, was stabbed.
Both teenagers remain in hospital in a series but stable condition.
The section 60 powers, which allows officers to stop and search people and vehicles for weapons suspected of criminality and disorder, covers an area of Knowsley, according to Merseyside Police.
The 19-year-old suffered back and leg injures in the shooting, which happened at about 20:50 GMT on Friday in Manley Road, Huyton.
This followed reports from earlier that day, at about 15:45, when emergency services were called to Woodfarm Hey in Stockbridge Village to reports the boy had been stabbed.
While police did not initially believe the incidents were linked, detectives are said to be keeping an open mind.
LATEST | We are introducing two Section 60 orders in Knowsley following two serious incidents in the area yesterday, Friday 7 November.— Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 8, 2025
Under the temporary powers, refusing to comply with police - for example, failure to remove a face covering when asked to do so by an officer - can result in arrest. Additional officers have also been deployed following the incidents.
A force spokesperson said: "Additional officers are providing high visibility presence in both areas as our inquiries continue, including house-to-house, CCTV and forensics.
"As part of this work, Section 60 orders will be in place until 15:59 on Sunday."
Supt Karl Baldwin, of the Knowsley local policing team, urged residents in the local area to come forward with any information and CCTV footage that they have not already notified the police of.
"These are extremely serious incidents which have resulted in two young people sustaining serious injuries in what appear to have been targeted attacks.
"We are working hard to piece together the circumstances... and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives, while providing significant additional resources in these areas."
The additional powers follow only days after emergency service workers were attacked by fireworks as they responded to a fire at a block of flats in Huyton on Wednesday, November 5.
A female police officer suffered a minor leg injury in the attack.
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following the incident.