A wealthy businessman catapulted to online fame after snatching a player’s cap from a child at the US Open has broken his silence on the matter, branding the incident "a huge mistake".

Polish millionaire Piotr Szczerek, the head of paving company called Drogbruk, went viral after footage emerged showing him grabbing the souvenir hat from the hands of a young boy in the crowd, after it was gifted to him by Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. While giving autographs after his victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov, Majchrzak was seen to remove his cap, before handing it to the young boy in the crowd. However, as the child reached out, Szczerek was seen to snatch the cap and swiftly hide it in the wife’s bag as the boy watched on. The CEO swiftly faced an online backlash, with a slew of negative reviews targeting his company quickly appearing on popular Polish review website GoWork. Read more: Fan groups ask FIFA to block plans for domestic league games to be played abroad Read more: Home Secretary to clamp down on ‘ludicrous’ migrant family rules "Apologizing simply because of the backlash dont count," read one review translated from Polish. "He will only have a painful experience when your customers leave, etc. He's a complete idiot and has no business robbing a child of his hat," wrote another.

Tennis star Majchrzak identified the boy, identified only as Brock, and gave him another cap and posted for a series of photographs with him. Picture: Instagram

It led the businessman to issue a grovelling apology on Monday, posting a statement to Facebook and insisting he had made a "huge mistake". "Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak's match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologise to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself," Szczerek said in a statement posted to Facebook. "I have made a huge mistake. In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced the tennis player tips his hat in my direction - to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier." "The misconception caused me to pull out my hand. Today I know I did something that looked like a deliberate collection of the child's souvenir. This was not my intention, but it doesn't change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans." "For years, my wife and I have been engaged in helping children and young athletes, but this situation has shown I think that one moment of disregard can ruin years of work and support," he continued. "It hurts for me, but a needed lesson in humility. "I believe that only through actions can rebuild what has been lost trust. Again, I'm sorry to anyone I disappointed." Adding: "Please understand - for my family's sake - I decided to turn off the option comments on this post."

