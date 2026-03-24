Polish NATO jets were deployed. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Polish fighter jets were scrambled by NATO on Tuesday after Russia launched a missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four people were killed in the attacks on 11 regions, but dozens more are believed to be injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Poland's Armed Forces’ Operational Command said that the aircraft were deployed after detecting long-range Russian missiles striking Ukraine nearby. It added that ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance also reached a "maximum state of readiness." Read more: From Putin’s pipelines to Iran’s war, Europe is still paying the price for its own energy insecurity Read more: Zelenskyy to visit UK as Starmer warned oil price rises could create 'windfall' for Russian economy

Posting on X, Poland's army wrote: "These actions are of a preventive nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and its protection, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened regions. "The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the subordinate forces and resources remain ready for immediate response." Mr Zelenskyy said the Russian attack consisted of nearly 40 drones launched against Shostka in the Sumy area of Ukraine. He wrote on X: "In total, there were over 390 strike drones and 34 missiles of various types – ballistic, cruise, and guided air-launched missiles. "These numbers clearly show that more protection is needed to save lives from Russian strikes. It is important to continue supporting Ukraine."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said four people died in the strikes. Picture: Alamy