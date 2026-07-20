Polish national, 35, is second man to be charged after 'two teenage girls raped on Great Yarmouth beach'
The charges relate to reports that two teenage girls were sexually assaulted and raped on South Beach.
A second man has been charged after two teenage girls were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted on a beach in Great Yarmouth.
Listen to this article
Norfolk Police said Dawid Wlach has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault after the incident at the seaside resort on May 16.
The force said the 35-year-old, of Caister-on-Sea, around four miles north of Great Yarmouth, appeared at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on Saturday.
The Polish national is the second man charged in the case.
Read more: Drill rapper jailed for life for murdering YouTuber at snake video shoot
Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate expected to face court after Florida arrest
Madalin Ilinca, 34, of Great Yarmouth, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court last month charged with one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.
Police said the charges relate to reports that two teenage girls were sexually assaulted and raped on South Beach.
Ilinca, a Romanian national, has been remanded in custody, while Wlach has been conditionally bailed.
The force said both men are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on July 28.