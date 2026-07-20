A second man has been charged after two teenage girls were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted on a beach in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police said Dawid Wlach has been charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault after the incident at the seaside resort on May 16.

The force said the 35-year-old, of Caister-on-Sea, around four miles north of Great Yarmouth, appeared at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on Saturday.

The Polish national is the second man charged in the case.

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