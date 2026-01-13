The leaders met at Downing Street on Tuesday

Sir Keir Starmer welcomes the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki to 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The President of Poland has thanked Sir Keir Starmer for the UK soldiers stationed in his country during a visit to Downing Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Karol Nawrocki paid tribute to the UK after it deployed almost 150 troops from the British armed forces on Polish soil. The leaders also discussed Ukraine where they agreed "on the importance of securing a just and lasting peace," and that Vladimir Putin "could not be trusted." The sending of troops to Poland is part of the UK's contribution to Nato's Forward Land Forces. Read more: 'Send in the Army', Starmer urged after 25,000 homes in South East left without water Read more: UK pledges to spend £200m on preparing British troops for deployment in Ukraine

Karol Nawrocki being welcomed by Downing Street on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

During the meeting, Sir Keir also welcomed an agreement for Polish helicopter pilots to start helicopter training in the UK in the next few months, in a move that further integrates the two countries' armed forces. The Prime Minister said the "increasingly close co-operation on the defence projects was good for both the bilateral relationship and European security," a No 10 spokeswoman said. Sir Keir thanked Mr Nawrocki for his country’s involvement in the Coalition of the Willing of Ukraine’s allies.