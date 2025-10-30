Julia Wandelt broke down in tears while saying “I didn’t do anything wrong” and told the court she should not be in the witness box

The alleged stalker of Madeleine McCann’s parents claimed the girl’s mother hid things from a police investigation and the jury in her trial, a court has heard.

Julia Wandelt, 24, who dabbed her face with a tissue at points during her evidence, broke down in tears while saying "I didn't do anything wrong" and told the court she should not be in the witness box. The Polish national, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is accused of peddling the myth that she is Madeleine while stalking Mrs McCann and her husband Gerry by sending emails, making phone calls, leaving voicemails and turning up at their address. Wandelt told the jury at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday: "If my memories are wrong, why did Kate McCann hide more contact she had with me when I explained my memories? She didn't tell it in court. "If I'm wrong, why did she hide the fact most of the voicemails were about my memories? "If I'm wrong, why did she hide this part? Why did she hide this or some information that is relevant."

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julia Wandel (right), also known as Julia Wandelt, appearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court, where she has been charged with stalking the parents and siblings of Madeleine McCann. Picture: Elizabeth Cook/Alamy

Prosecutor Michael Duck KC asked if she was suggesting Mrs McCann withheld information from the jury or the investigation, and she replied: “Both.” The jury has heard that Wandelt claims to have memories of her abduction and of living with the McCann family. Mr Duck asked: “Do you understand your advances were unwanted?” and Wandelt responded: “No, because at the end of the day, this is a person looking for their child so I didn’t assume this contact was not wanted.” The prosecutor asked: “You were being ignored weren’t you?” and Wandelt replied: “Yes I was, by a person looking for their child.” Asked why she thought they did not respond, Wandelt said: “Maybe they were not allowed to. I just could not believe, and still cannot believe, the parents of a missing child don’t want to follow a lead.” Wandelt added: “But I wasted three-and-a-half years of my life working out who I am… I think I’m in the wrong place. I should not be in the witness box today.”

Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Alamy