The alleged stalker of Madeleine McCann’s parents has told a jury she is still “50/50” about whether she is their missing daughter.

Polish national Julia Wandelt, 24, told jurors at Leicester Crown Court that she would “walk away” if she saw the full paperwork proving she was not the girl who went missing during a family holiday in Portugal in 2007. Prosecutors allege Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, peddled the myth she is Madeleine while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann by sending emails, making phone calls and turning up at their address. During cross-examination on Wednesday, prosecutor Michael Duck KC asked Wandelt: “As we stand here, do you still entertain the belief that you could be Madeleine McCann?” Wandelt told the court: “It’s neither yes nor no. Because it is very easy to provide me with the documentation, so if I am not her, and it really is negative, I would like to see the documentation. “Now, I would say I’m 50/50. What’s the issue with providing the whole paperwork?” Read more: Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann tells trial she is 'not a liar or attention seeker' Read more: McCanns 'installed panic button' after Polish fake Madeleine turned up at family home, sister tells court

Mr Duck asked again: “Do you, Julia Wandelt, believe you may still be Madeleine McCann?” Wandelt replied: “It will be neither yes nor no. It is not yes, and not no. I am in between.” Asked what would satisfy her, Wandelt raised her voice and tearfully told the jury: “An investigation into my disappearance, into what happened to me, why am I here?” Mr Duck asked Wandelt: “If you had seen a negative DNA test result, would you have walked away?” Wandelt replied: “If I received the entire paperwork, yes, I would walk away.” The Polish national told the jury she believed Mr McCann was involved in Madeleine’s disappearance.

Asked what this belief was based on, Wandelt said: “Mostly based on memories, also based on the way he came across, not letting Kate tell anything. The memories are the main reason I think that was the case.” Wandelt recalled a memory to the court of “repeatedly” being told “this is the only way to help your parents”. She added: “I didn’t want to say the thing that would incriminate him (Mr McCann). I don’t want to say anything bad about them.” She also told the court that it was “strange” that Madeleine’s case has “huge financial resources”, and suggested it could be “money laundering”. Wandelt said: “I do not believe they (the McCanns) participate in this because of their own will. I believed that this case, the Madeleine McCann case, received a huge amount of money … I do believe this is because of some money laundering.” Mr Duck asked Wandelt about a memory she claimed to have of Mrs McCann coming to her room before she was abducted, rubbing her head and saying she would find her.

