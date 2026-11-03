Most people will never experience the ease and luxury of flying on a private jet.

The excessive cost is the hallmark of the super-rich. But for good reasons, we generally support the Prime Minister flying like a tech titan on official business.

That support falls away if the privilege is abused and the PM takes the piss out of taxpayers. That is why Andy Burnham’s cheeky Manchester pick-up on his way to Antigua has generated so much anger.

Why do private flights make sense? Security is paramount, and moving the PM easily from car to private terminal straight onto the tarmac reduces security risks for the Metropolitan Police protection team that secures his every step. A flight where every person on board is invite-only and can be thoroughly vetted adds another layer of safety.

Time is the second factor. The PM’s time is a precious commodity and his diary management must squeeze extraordinary things from every day. This is only possible if, when travelling far, you can set your own schedule.

Prestige also plays a part. For Brand Britain to effectively project its soft power, should our leader not travel in style on a private plane with UK branding? This isn’t cheap, the current contract to lease the Airbus A321 from Titan Airways costs more than £30m a year. Major long-haul trips cost in excess of £300,000, according to details released by the Cabinet Office that document travel by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Government travel is largely uncontroversial, which is surprising given the huge costs involved. On most trips the Prime Minister is joined by officials, a pack of political journalists and sometimes senior business leaders and even other ministers. The journalists pay for their flights and in return get access to the Prime Minister.

For this week’s Antigua trip, Number 10 brought a small select group of journalists, excluding the wider group. This might have fuelled the story about the Manchester stopover. But it would have been a story regardless because it blurs the boundary between official travel and personal convenience.

There is an unofficial contract between the public and Government where behaviour that resembles cosplaying as the super rich is just about bearable in a cost-of-living crisis if it advances the national interest and leads to tangible outcomes for UK PLC. But the moment our Prime Minister and his team look like they are taking advantage of the perks of the job and interpreting the rules to fit their personal circumstances, the contract is broken and the political peril begins.

For Andy Burnham, the peril is magnified because his 'man of the people' vibe is so central to his identity and political legitimacy. Spending tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers' money to avoid the train or a long car journey is not most people’s reality. This is just one incident, but it risks reinforcing the impression of entitlement that needs to be challenged from within.

Working in Number 10 is as tough a job as it gets. There is incredible pressure to make things happen and get stuff done. Bad decisions often happen because someone senior issues an order and no one has the courage or time to challenge the groupthink. For Andy Burnham to succeed, he needs to focus on how his actions appear to ordinary people and not get too comfortable on his private jet.

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James Sorene is a Strategic Advisor at PLMR and a former Government Director of Communications.

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