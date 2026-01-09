Politician is hit with bomb thrown by protester during live TV press conference
A politician was hit with a bomb in horrific scenes during a live press conference.
The explosive device, thrown by a protester, detonated inches from the head of political Gladys Aurora Lopez, who was addressing reporters in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.
She was speaking to members of the press when a circular object is thrown at her from behind.
It hits the back of her neck and explodes into a ball of flame.
🚨🇭🇳 | #URGENTE ATENTADO TERRORISTA EN HONDURAS: Militantes de extrema izquierda le lanzaron una bomba a una diputada de Tito Asfura, Gladys Aurora López, quien sufrió heridas graves y fracturas. pic.twitter.com/t0HAfz8IMC— La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) January 8, 2026
Ms Lopez somehow survived the assassination attempt but was seriously injured. She suffered burns, hearing damage and suspected fractures.
The attack came as the two main parties continue to disagree over the results of November’s election.
Tomás Zambrano, the president of the National Party’s delegation in Congress, blamed the outgoing ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party, or Libre, for the attack. Mr Zambrano said that he considered it an attack against the National Party.
Police are still searching for those responsible.