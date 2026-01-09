A politician was hit with a bomb in horrific scenes during a live press conference.

The explosive device, thrown by a protester, detonated inches from the head of political Gladys Aurora Lopez, who was addressing reporters in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa.

She was speaking to members of the press when a circular object is thrown at her from behind.

It hits the back of her neck and explodes into a ball of flame.

Warning: Distressing content