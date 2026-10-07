As party conference season draws to a close, employers looking to grow their businesses are asking, 'which party will make it easier to give someone a job?'

I have heard encouraging things at the Conservative conference this week, where I joined a panel discussing the economy across Yorkshire and the North East. The audience was receptive to the Jobs Foundation’s proposal for a 12-month employer National Insurance holiday.

Kemi Badenoch’s pledge to halve employer National Insurance for workers aged 21 to 24 takes that response further. The Conservatives still want to be a party of enterprise, and this recognises that reducing hiring costs can help businesses create jobs.

The Jobs Foundation has found the major parties receptive to its messages throughout conference season. Getting people into work should command support across politics. But Labour is in government, and Labour can make an immediate difference.

Its emphasis on apprenticeships, technical education and helping people move from benefits into employment is encouraging. Employers have wanted to give young people practical skills and clearer routes into work for years. The missing piece is making it affordable for businesses to take them on.

I approach this as Chairman of the Jobs Foundation North East, but also as a director of Pickerings Lifts - someone who runs businesses and has to meet payroll. Every new cost has to come from somewhere.

At Pickerings in Stockton-on-Tees, the higher employer National Insurance rate and lower threshold have increased employment costs without changing the work being done. I hear the same concerns from employers across the North, including in my hospitality business in North Yorkshire.

Businesses respond by hiring fewer people, delaying expansion or deciding they cannot take a chance on someone without experience. For a young person trying to secure a first job, that last decision can have consequences lasting well beyond their first rejection.

Rising wage costs and employment regulation add to that calculation. Employers need to pay people fairly, but ministers must recognise the cumulative effect of their decisions. Encouraging recruitment while increasing its cost pulls businesses in opposite directions.

Our proposal would give employers a 12-month National Insurance holiday when they hire someone who is long-term unemployed, a young person outside education, employment or training, or a veteran. Relief already exists for qualifying veterans entering civilian employment. We want to extend that principle to others who need a chance.

This would support the period when an employer invests time in training someone and helping them settle into work. From my own experience, removing that cost could turn ‘perhaps next year’ into ‘start on Monday’.There is a fiscal argument too. The Good Growth Foundation’s modelling of a NICS holiday for employers recruiting people on long-term sickness or disability benefits suggests it could pay for itself, depending on how many additional people enter work. Lower benefit spending and higher tax receipts could offset the relief.

That deserves consideration from a government seeking growth while trying to control welfare spending. The policy connects those ambitions through the decisions employers make every day.

So which party is best equipped to tackle the jobs crisis? The Conservatives have proposed a measure addressing employers’ costs. Labour is starting to say the right things, but must create the conditions for businesses to hire. The test is whether policies change recruitment decisions.

Labour has the immediate opportunity to prove it understands what employers need. A National Insurance holiday would be a start, alongside restraint on further employment costs.

Businesses across the North see opportunities to grow. Give them the confidence to recruit and they can offer more people the chance to build a working life.

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Kiran Fothergill is Chairman of the Jobs Foundation North East and a director of Pickerings Lifts.

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