It is impossible to read about the attack on Australian MP Helen Haines without thinking back to the murder of British MP Jo Cox.

Like Jo, Helen is admired across party lines. A former nurse and midwife, she embodies the qualities we most desperately need in politics: compassion, integrity, courage and respect for those with whom we disagree.

Helen was also the first Australian politician to sign Compassion in Politics' Civility Pledge, which brings together politicians committed to treating their opponents with dignity and acting with honesty and compassion. It makes the horrific attack that has left her critically injured all the more heartbreaking.

But amid the shock and grief, I feel a troubling sense of déjà vu.

When Jo Cox was murdered in 2016, Britain came together, just as Australia is now. The bitter Brexit referendum campaign stopped. Political opponents stood shoulder to shoulder and pledged that things would change.

Five years later, when Conservative MP David Amess was murdered while meeting his constituents, there was once again outrage and extraordinary cross-party solidarity.

But once the tributes were over, Westminster returned to business as usual.

The question now is whether Australia can turn its national grief into meaningful reform, or whether it too will squander this opportunity, as Britain did.

We launched Compassion in Politics Australia earlier this year because we could see worrying parallels with developments in Britain and elsewhere. Trust in established institutions was weakening, political divisions were deepening and right-wing populism was gaining ground.

Since then, Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has surged in the polls, with recent surveys showing support approaching a quarter of the vote. Echoes of the upheaval that accompanied Brexit and the rise of Reform UK persist, with traditional political loyalties fracturing and anger increasingly shaping public debate.

The motive for Helen's attack remains unknown, and no evidence links it to these political developments. But against a backdrop of growing intimidation of public figures and democratic backsliding across the globe, it is another urgent reminder of the need to safeguard democracy.

So what can Australia do now?

It can refuse to let this moment pass without lasting change. Yes, improved security will be needed, but that is addressing the symptoms, not the cause.

Across the world, rising polarisation and political hostility have coincided with the growth of social media platforms whose algorithms can reward outrage and amplify hatred and disinformation.

Britain's Online Safety Act was a fudge that partially closed the stable door the tech bros had already bolted. It failed to resolve the wider problem of business models that profit from outrage and division.

Australia has already shown leadership by restricting social media accounts for under-16s. It could go further now, holding platforms legally and financially accountable for the harms caused by their recommendation systems. It could do this by a simple piece of legislation that declares them 'publishers' in law, ending the legal fiction that they are merely neutral hosts and so not responsible for the harm they actively promote.

And crucially, politics must get its own house in order.

Australia, like Britain, has inherited the Westminster parliamentary system, with its deeply adversarial traditions. We have normalised the spectacle of elected representatives shouting, jeering and humiliating one another, as though this were simply what democracy looks like.

But it isn't. How can we expect people to treat one another with dignity and respect when their political leaders so often model the opposite?

Only last week, Anne Aly, Australia's first Muslim woman elected to federal Parliament, revealed that she had received 19 death threats on social media. Just the week before, a Liberal MP had said in Parliament that Aly and the Prime Minister should both be "shamed and stoned in the square". The remarks were subsequently withdrawn, but the incident illustrates just how urgently parliamentary conduct needs reform.

The human cost of political life is increasingly apparent. In a new survey we conducted with the Better Politics Foundation, 66% of Australian political representatives who responded said their role in public office had adversely affected their mental wellbeing. The findings will be launched in Canberra next month with Alastair Campbell.

What kind of democracy will we be left with if political life becomes so hostile that compassionate, public-spirited people are frightened away from it?

In Australia, we're inviting politicians from every party to commit to respectful disagreement through our Civility Pledge. Helen was the first to sign. We hope every Australian parliamentarian will now follow her example.

Here in Britain, our 61-strong cross-party parliamentary group for Better Politics, chaired by Jo Cox's sister, Kim Leadbeater MP, met last week to push for urgent reforms to Westminster's outdated, confrontational and too-often misogynistic traditions.

Compassion is sometimes dismissed as soft or sentimental. But the ability to disagree without demonising one another, to listen rather than attack and to put the common good ahead of party advantage is not weakness. It is essential to a healthy democracy.

Britain has already missed two opportunities to turn tragedy into lasting change. Australia must not make the same mistake.

The real test isn't whether politicians can come together in grief. It's whether they can come together to change politics.

With democracy under threat across the world, Australia cannot afford to miss this moment to act.

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Jennifer Nadel is Co-Founder and CEO of Compassion in Politics.

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