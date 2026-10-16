What was most depressing was the absence of a coherent view of how Britain could become a stronger country in five, ten, fifteen or twenty years.

Instead, we heard attacks on opponents, internal manoeuvring and promises aimed at whichever voters seemed most important that day. Parties spoke to their right, their left, environmentalists or defenders of traditional energy.

Political parties must persuade people to vote for them. But governing cannot be a continuous exercise in discovering what will be popular next week. Stewardship asks what will leave the country genuinely stronger long after the applause has stopped.

Once I had got through the depression the conferences caused me, I realised that I have been wrestling with the same issue in my businesses. How do we stop managing for the next set of numbers and start building for the future?

It took me back to Goldman Sachs, where I once asked a senior partner what he looked for when deciding who should be made a partner. I expected him to talk about intelligence, judgement, commercial instinct or the ability to make money. He did not. He said he wanted someone he would trust to look after his teenage children if he died. It was a startling answer from an institution not known for sentimentality. He was asking whether someone could be trusted with something more precious than money when he was gone. Later I realised he was not describing leadership. He was describing stewardship.

We talk about leaders. We celebrate their arrival, analyse their style and measure what happens while they are in charge. Stewardship asks a different question: what will they leave behind when they are gone? Leadership is about using authority. Stewardship begins by recognising that authority is borrowed. A leader asks what can be achieved during a period in office. A steward must also ask what will continue to work afterwards.

A leader can be judged successful and still be a poor steward. A chief executive can increase short-term profit by postponing investment. A politician can win an election while weakening finances or institutions. The numbers may look good on departure. The bill arrives later, on somebody else’s desk.

Stewardship is unfashionable because it reminds those at the top that they are not bigger than the institution. Succession is one of its clearest tests because it forces leaders to consider what will come after them. There is always a temptation to hold on too tightly to the here and now. I have tried to guard against that myself. An institution that works only when one person is in the room is not built to last. A steward should leave behind more decision-makers, not more dependence.

Stewardship does not mean preserving every institution exactly as it is. A steward must understand what should be protected, what must be repaired and what needs to be replaced. That requires confidence, not timidity. Sometimes stewardship means stopping a project after a great deal of money has been spent, changing a team that is not working or investing during a downturn. It can mean accepting lower profit today to maintain equipment, strengthen systems or develop people.

I now run my family office. The capital we invest was built over fifty years through hard work and a great deal of luck. I may control it today, but I am its temporary custodian. Julia and I hope that, through wise investment, the capital will support our philanthropic ambitions long after we are gone.

That responsibility is real. If we invest wisely, more can be done for people we may never meet. If we destroy capital, less can be done. The fact that the consequences may not be felt for many years does not reduce my responsibility today.

More than twenty-five years ago, Julia and I began working with Mansfield College, Oxford, to widen access. Some believed that admitting far more students from state schools would lower academic standards.

By the 2024–25 intake, 95 per cent of Mansfield’s first-year UK undergraduate students came from state schools. In the past five years, the college has consistently been in Oxford’s top third for degree results.

That is stewardship in practice. The objective was not a temporary improvement in an admissions statistic, but a lasting change to the institution: widening opportunity while protecting academic excellence and leaving Mansfield stronger for those who came afterwards.

Every organisation has a balance sheet that never appears in its accounts. It includes trust, reputation, institutional memory and the ability to get difficult things done. A business can report a profit while making itself poorer in every one of them. These assets are slow to build and difficult to maintain. Profit remains essential. Without it, a business cannot invest or employ people. But profit alone does not prove that a business has been well stewarded.

The same judgement should be applied to government. A government does not own the country. It is the temporary custodian of public finances, infrastructure, schools, hospitals, housing, the environment and social trust. But politics rewards announcements more than steady maintenance. A new policy earns a headline while competent implementation rarely does. Yet a neglected road, an obsolete computer system or uncollected rubbish take a toll on the public and erode trust in institutions. These are failures, but over time they weaken confidence in the state itself.

That is what was missing from the party conference season. We heard a great deal about who should govern and which opponents to blame. We heard much less about what each party intended to hand to the next generation, what costs it would accept today and what it would strengthen for tomorrow.

Stewardship is neither left nor right. It conserves what is valuable and changes what is failing. It requires today’s decision-makers to consider people not in the room, who will live with their choices.

The Goldman Sachs partner was asking whether he could trust someone with a future he would not be there to see. We should ask the same of every prime minister, chief executive, minister, trustee and owner - and every political party seeking to govern.

Leadership is temporary. Stewardship is what remains.

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Guy Hands is the Founder of private equity firm Terra Firma.

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