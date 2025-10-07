The Conservative Party has faced death by chocolate after giving a bar to conference attendees which was wrapped with a label that contained a glaring spelling mistake.

Party leader Kemi Badenoch’s signature is on the chocolate bar’s packaging, which reads “when Labour negotiates, Britian (sic) loses.” It was given out as part of a goodie bag this week.

Tory members have paid up to £250 to attend the event in Birmingham, which has been beset with issues from Robert Jenrick complaining he “didn’t see another white face,” in the city to a former donor jumping ship to Reform.

Shadow work secretary Helen Whately told Sky: “I’ve heard there is a typo… It wasn’t personally written by Kemi Badenoch. I think the fact is there are far more serious issues at stake, for the future of the country, than a chocolate bar.”

Labour wasted no time, however, to have a dig at their rival party.

“Yet another Tory Flake,” a statement read. They can’t proofread five words on a bar of chocolate. This conference really isn’t proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.”

But it’s not the only time a party has neglected a spell check.