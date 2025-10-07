Five times political parties have made embarrassing spelling mistakes
Tory conference sees chocolate bars given out with Britain spelled incorrectly
The Conservative Party has faced death by chocolate after giving a bar to conference attendees which was wrapped with a label that contained a glaring spelling mistake.
Listen to this article
Party leader Kemi Badenoch’s signature is on the chocolate bar’s packaging, which reads “when Labour negotiates, Britian (sic) loses.” It was given out as part of a goodie bag this week.
Tory members have paid up to £250 to attend the event in Birmingham, which has been beset with issues from Robert Jenrick complaining he “didn’t see another white face,” in the city to a former donor jumping ship to Reform.
Shadow work secretary Helen Whately told Sky: “I’ve heard there is a typo… It wasn’t personally written by Kemi Badenoch. I think the fact is there are far more serious issues at stake, for the future of the country, than a chocolate bar.”
Labour wasted no time, however, to have a dig at their rival party.
“Yet another Tory Flake,” a statement read. They can’t proofread five words on a bar of chocolate. This conference really isn’t proving to be the Boost Kemi needs.”
But it’s not the only time a party has neglected a spell check.
Scottish to the T
Labour might be laughing now, but earlier this year its Scotland division printed a campaign leaflet for candidate Maciej Dokurno, according to The National.
“Your Scotish [sic] candidate…” the flyer read, and he ended up not winning the Glenrothes Central and Thornton by-election.
Mr Dokurno said afterwards: “Although I didn’t win this time, I am incredibly proud of the campaign we ran and the conversations we had with so many of you.”
No Lee-way
Nottinghamshire MP Lee Anderson was happy to upload an Instagram video of himself posting Reform leaflets in his Ashfield constituency last year.
The only problem was that it advertised him as “Andersin”. His electorate did not seem to mind, however, and re-elected him.
Independent of an editor
In 2015, the United Kingdom Independence Party fielded Marion Mason as a candidate in South Cambridgeshire - not “Cambridgeshie” as she spelt it.
She said: "I am angry. I was seething, I've had to work and fund this campaign.”
Missing an H
"Micelle is local and was born and raised here,” read a Labour Party leaflet, written in support of candidate Michelle (with an H) Scrogham.
The flyer, distributed in Barrow and Furness ahead of last year’s general election, also reference the nuclear “deterant” (sic) in the UK.
Conservative candidate Simon Fell said: "It's a worrying lack of attention of detail to the single most important issue facing Barrow at this election.”
Whoops... Labour takes down its day one election campaign video after typo. ('Swich' not 'switch'). https://t.co/zbmCCrzIrw pic.twitter.com/CvxYGyPEDW— Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) May 22, 2024
Switch it up
And, finally, a campaign backed by Sir Keir Starmer was taken down last year when “Swich on Britain,” was written out, missing the crucial T in “Switch”.
The original video was replaced with another one without the typo.