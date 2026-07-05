The US vice president stressed his hopes that “whoever the [next] prime minister is figures out how to get Britain back on track”.

Vice President JD Vance said the UK has “been failed by its leadership for a long time. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

US vice president JD Vance says that Britain has been “failed by its leadership” ahead of the UK welcoming its seventh prime minister in a decade.

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Speaking on the rapid rate of new leader, Vance stressed politicians in the UK “can do a lot more than its currently doing”. "What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change," he added. Speaking ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the US politician expressed concerns about the country’s political structure - with Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation meaning former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham may replace him without an election. Read more: Burnham ranked a 'more capable' potential Prime Minister than Farage and Badenoch, poll for LBC reveals Read more: America marks 250 years of independence with huge celebrations - as Trump declares US 'most successful nation ever'

Vice President JD Vance, who visited the UK in August last year, said he believes "something is very broken about British politics" after experiencing seven prime ministers in a decade. Picture: Alamy