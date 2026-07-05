'Something is very broken in British politics' warns JD Vance in message to Andy Burnham
The US vice president stressed his hopes that “whoever the [next] prime minister is figures out how to get Britain back on track”.
US vice president JD Vance says that Britain has been “failed by its leadership” ahead of the UK welcoming its seventh prime minister in a decade.
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Speaking on the rapid rate of new leader, Vance stressed politicians in the UK “can do a lot more than its currently doing”.
"What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change," he added.
Speaking ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence, the US politician expressed concerns about the country’s political structure - with Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation meaning former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham may replace him without an election.
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Mr Vance admitted he didn't know much about the former Manchester mayor, but said Britain was "one of our closest and most important allies" and that the US administration would work with any new leader "as successfully as we can.”
“I hope that Andy Burnham — and if not Andy Burnham, somebody else — is able to deliver [change]. Because Britain is such a beautiful country, such an amazing place.”
Nominations for Sir Keir’s successor are due to open on 9 July, but Mr Burnham is widely expected to take over the position.
Mr Vance said he cared about the UK for "reasons of mutual interest", saying he hopes “whoever the [next] prime minister is figures out how to get Britain back on track”.
"I also just care about it because Britain feels more culturally familiar to me than any country on Earth, aside from my own,” he explained.