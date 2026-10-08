The Greens and Labour are vying to win the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

Polls have closed in the crucial Holborn and St Pancras by-election with both Labour and the Greens vying to take the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Polls have closed in the crucial Holborn and St Pancras by-election with both Labour and the Greens vying to take the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

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Green leader Zack Polanski is facing a major stress test of his leadership as he stands for the parliamentary seat. Labour's Sagal Abdi-Wali is favourite to retain the seat for her party - in what will be the first electoral test of Andy Burnham's leadership. Sir Keir announced last month that he would be vacating the seat, which he has held since 2015, to make way for a new candidate. “It’s been an honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country since taking over from the great Frank Dobson 11 years ago," he tweeted at the point of his resignation. “But it is now time to step aside and focus on other issues: international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. Read More: What time will Holborn and St Pancras by-election be decided? Read More: Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been picked to challenge Labour in Sir Keir Starmer's old constituency

Green leader Zack Polanski is facing a major stress test of his leadership as he stands for the parliamentary seat. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

"I will also continue working with others as I have done over many decades to tackle violence against women and girls." The north London seat has been a Labour stronghold since its formation in 1983, held by Frank Dobson for 32 years and Sir Keir for 11. The by-election comes in a difficult week for Mr Polanski’s party, after a controversial motion was passed at the Green Party conference asserting that “Zionism is racism”. Mr Polanski, who abstained on the vote, later said that he will “not accept any exclusion, or refusal to engage with anyone, because of the religious or communal body they are part of”. There are 13 other candidates competing in the by-election, including the Conservatives’ Ewan Cameron, Reform UK’s Peter Newman and the Liberal Democrats’ Patrick Thomas Stillman.

Labour's Sagal Abdi-Wali is favourite to retain the seat for her party. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

George Galloway of the Workers Party of Britain is also running, despite living overseas in what he describes as “self-exile”. The by-election could be a defining moment for Mr Polanski’s leadership, after the party enjoyed record-breaking results in the May 2026 local elections, adding more than 440 councillors and gaining control of five councils. Ahead of polls opening on Thursday, the Green Party leader said: “The election is looking close today. “We already have a Labour government, a Labour council and a Labour mayor. “Isn’t it time for a Green voice for Camden to push Labour to do better on issues like rent controls and to put Thames Water into public ownership – issues where they’ve been backtracking? “On the climate crisis, today is the day to say clearly to Labour, ‘no new drilling in the North Sea’ – a decision they chose to delay until after the by-election result. That makes your vote powerful.”

He added: “This area gave Sagal a home when she arrived here as a refugee in the 1990s. Camden gave Sagal and her family hope. Now she wants to give that back to the communities that have always been there for her. “It’s hard to think of someone more committed to their local area and the care of people than Sagal. “Sagal has a plan to take on vested interests in our water industry, to work with me to help end rough sleeping, and to make sure every young person has the opportunities they deserve to get on in life. “Sagal is bursting with energy and positivity. She’s given so much to Camden already, and I know she has so much more to give.” Former prime minister Sir Keir won the Holborn and St Pancras seat in 2024 with 48.9% of the vote (18,884 votes), with independent Andrew Feinstein as runner-up on 18.9% (7,312 votes) and the Greens in third with 10.4% of the vote (4,030 votes).