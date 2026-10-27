Israelis are heading to the polls across the country as national government elections get underway.

It marks the first general election since the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The crunch election will see current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fight for his political life, as Israel votes for its next government.

The elections will see the public vote for Israel's 120-member parliament, known as the Knesset, with seats allocated by proportional representation.

That means that any one party will need to gain 61 seats in order to hold a majority.

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