Polls open across Israel as Netanyahu fights for his political life
The elections will see the public vote for Israel's 120-member Knesset
Israelis are heading to the polls across the country as national government elections get underway.
Listen to this article
It marks the first general election since the October 7 attack by Hamas.
The crunch election will see current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fight for his political life, as Israel votes for its next government.
The elections will see the public vote for Israel's 120-member parliament, known as the Knesset, with seats allocated by proportional representation.
That means that any one party will need to gain 61 seats in order to hold a majority.
Read more: Ukraine to meet Russia and US in trilateral summit, Zelenskyy announces
Read more: Trump says Brazilian election 'looks rigged' as defeated Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Unlike the UK, Israelis are handed a single vote to cast for a political party, and not for an individual candidate.
Netanyahu is currently Israel's longest serving prime minister, with the right-wing PM’s future looking increasingly uncertain amid ongoing wars and alliances with the US.
Leader of Likud – National Liberal Movement, Netanyahu’s party is currently the largest of those in the Knesset.
Netanyahu was first elected as Israel’s PM back in 1996, however he lost power soon after in 1999. He was then seen to return to power in 2009 - position he continues to occupy 12 years on.
Netanyahu’s popularity primarily comes from his hard stance on national security - one that has gained even more weight