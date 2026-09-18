Only Kremlin-aligned parties and those supporting the invasion have registered to run

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station on the first day of Russia's parliamentary election in Vladivostok. Picture: Reuters

By Jacob Paul

Voters are heading to the polls in Russia’s Far East for the first time since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.

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Polls opened early on Friday to kick off the three-day regional elections for seats in the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament. It will run until 6pm on Sunday and will also take place in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine. However, Putin’s party is all but guaranteed to win, with only Kremlin-aligned parties and those supporting his conflict having registered to run. The Russian leader has held the highest office since 1999 and his United Russia party has had a firm grip on power since the early 2000s. The Kremlin has banned any criticism of its war in Ukraine and the Russian elections and is tightly controlling this election. Putin's United Russia party faces competition from 10 other parties in the current elections, but the "systemic opposition" parties appear to support most of his policies. Read more: Putin is 'clear-eyed' on what would activate Article 5, says Nato chief Mark Rutte Read more: Nato chief piles pressure on PM to ramp up defence spending every year as he warns Britain must stay ahead of Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held power since 1999. Picture: Alamy

While unlikely to lose, it could give the Kremlin a clearer idea about public support for its ongoing war, which has dragged on for over four years. Putin has all but declared the number of cast votes for a referendum on the conflict, claiming this week that casting a vote would help secure "Russia's victory". It comes as his war appears to be entering a new phase, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warning on Thursday it is planning strikes against countries supporting Ukraine. "There is a real risk that drones or other types of projectiles will enter the territory of one or several countries on the eastern flank and even cause destruction. "The official narration will be that it's an accident and there is no reason for NATO to think about a response," he said in a speech in Polish Parliament on Thursday. The remarks came after Poland temporarily shut two airports "due to operations of military aviation" by Russia as explosions sounded near the Ukraine-Poland border.

Cadets of the Maritime State University cast their ballots. Picture: Reuters