Britain and Europe are and will always be deeply connected, not only through our geography and trade, but also through the energy that powers our homes.

You may have seen some speculation in recent days about what closer energy cooperation with Europe could mean for businesses and bills, including claims about hundreds of pounds in extra costs or even a more expensive cup of tea at half-time.

The reality is very different. These agreements are about lowering the costs British businesses and families would otherwise face.

Last week's UK-EU Summit marked a major step forward in securing a better deal for business and families at home.

We struck agreements that will slash red tape for food and drink trade and reopen doors for young Brits who want to live, study and work across Europe.

For our energy security, our industries and our path to net zero, one agreement is particularly significant: linking the UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes.

The principle behind these schemes is simple: pollution has a price. By putting a cap on emissions and a price on carbon, the scheme encourages businesses to cut emissions and invest in cleaner technologies.

But linking does not mean Britain is rejoining the EU scheme. The UK will retain its own scheme, and this deal will not extend it to people’s homes or cars.

Linking gives British businesses access to a much larger carbon market and unblocks barriers to trade. Without it, UK carbon prices were forecast to rise above EU levels later this decade. This deal will lower carbon prices in the long term, while protecting around £6.5bn of British exports from new border taxes and boost economic growth by up to £3.8bn a year by 2040.

We can retain control of our own energy market while working with our closest neighbours where it is firmly in Britain's interests.

Taken together, these agreements mean lower costs than Britain would otherwise face: more efficient electricity trading that can help bring down bills, lower long-term carbon prices, and billions of pounds of British exports protected from European carbon border taxes.

That's what we’re delivering: lower costs for families and businesses, greater energy security and new investment and jobs across the country.

____________________

Blair McDougall is the Reindustrialisation Minister for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk