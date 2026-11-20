Pontins fined one million pounds after ceiling collapse led to grandmother's death, and injured 16 others
Wendy Jones, 68, was one of 16 people injured and died following an incident in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019
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Pontins’ parent company has been fined £1 million for health and safety breaches after part of a ceiling collapsed on guests at the holiday park, injuring 16.
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One of those injured by the incident at the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019 was 68-year-old Wendy Jones.
Ms Jones was taken to hospital alongside five others. She spent six months being treated there before her death in August 2019.
Pontins’ parent company, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, later admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act - alongside Stephen Bennison, 60, who carried out work on the ceiling.
Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd was fined a total of £1 million plus prosecution costs of £72,345 by Mr Justice Moody.
Bennison was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and was ordered to pay £1,000 of prosecution costs.
Read more: Company denies corporate manslaughter after ceiling collapse at Pontins holiday park that killed grandmother
Read more: Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18
The judge told the court the ceiling collapse was “an accident waiting to happen."
“Mrs Jones was on holiday at Brean Sands holiday park with her daughter, Hayley Kendall, Hayley’s partner, and her grandson,” they said.
“At about 6pm, Hayley and her mother went to the Fun Factory to play bingo.”
The judge described how the Fun Factory, which could host up to 1,000 guests, had a ventilation duct on the ceiling which was boxed in.
Ms Kendall heard a “loud bang” while queuing at the bar before turning to see wood, metal and yellow foam insulation had come down from the ceiling.
“It must have been a terrifying experience for those people who were underneath it or nearby,” the judge said.
The judge said the ventilation duct had come down “in a domino fashion”, causing injuries to Mrs Jones and 15 others, including a baby, children and adults.
He said it was “only a matter of luck” that nobody else had sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.
Mr Justice Moody told the court the ventilation duct had been installed at the site before Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd took over in 2011.
After becoming the new owner, Britannia Jinky Jersey “invested very high sums in the business”, the judge said.
In 2015, it was decided that soundproofing work would be carried out in the Fun Factory following complaints from neighbours.
Bennison, who ran a sound and lighting company, had previously carried out work for Pontins and was contracted to install sound insulation slabs – despite having no prior experience in doing so.
“I find that Mr Bennison was engaged because he was cheaper,” the judge said.
“Britannia Jinky Jersey did have health and safety policies. Unfortunately, the process was not followed in this case.”
Bennison failed to produce a method statement or risk assessment and subcontracted the work out to “ad hoc tradesmen” who also had no experience with soundproofing, the judge added.
After the installation, there were leftover insulation slabs, and it was agreed that Bennison would put these on top of the ventilation ducting.
Concerns were raised about the soundproofing work by the general manager a short time later, and a chartered surveyor reported it was not “adequately installed” and “could result in a collapse of the ceiling”.
However, Bennison, of Farington, Lancashire, “essentially rejected” the report, the judge said.
He described Bennison as having a “causal disregard for health and safety obligations” and a “wilful blindness” to the risk of offending.
In the days before the incident, guests noticed a bulge in the ceiling and reported it to staff, but their concerns were not escalated before the collapse, the judge added.
James Havard-Jones, the son of Mrs Jones, told the court her “life was cut short by the negligence” of others.
“An accident is something unforeseeable; this was not unforeseeable,” he said.
“This was preventable. The risk existed, and nobody did what should have been done to stop it.”
Speaking after the case, Detective Superintendent Roger Doxsey of Avon and Somerset Police said it was a “particularly complex investigation”.
“Wendy’s family are absolutely right when they say this incident was entirely preventable,” he added.
“Errors were made during the installation of the soundproofing, and they were compounded by the warning signs not being heeded.
“Britannia Jinky Jersey’s use of a not suitably trained subcontractor to conduct the soundproofing work, at notably less cost, had severe consequences that Wendy’s family continue to suffer.”
Det Supt Doxsey continued: “It is a minor miracle, given the weight of the ducting, the nature of its collapse, and the volume of other people present in the Fun Factory at the time of the incident, that more people were not seriously injured and killed.”
Rachael Taylor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said Mrs Jones’ family holiday had “ended in tragedy because basic safety responsibilities were not met”.
“Wendy Jones had every right to expect she was entering a safe environment,” she said.
“Instead, failures by Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited and Stephen Bennison resulted in the collapse of ventilation ducting and the death of a grandmother who was there to play bingo.
“This was an avoidable tragedy. Those responsible for the safety of the public must ensure work is carried out competently and safely.”
Paul Streets, chief executive officer at Britannia Hotels Group, said the company was “deeply sorry for the loss and the pain it has caused”.
He added that, since the incident, the company had “made a number of improvements” to procedures relating to external contractors and staff training.