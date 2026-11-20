Wendy Jones, 68, was one of 16 people injured and died following an incident in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019

Pontins’ parent company has been fined £1 million for health and safety breaches after part of a ceiling collapsed on guests at the holiday park, injuring 16. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Pontins’ parent company has been fined £1 million for health and safety breaches after part of a ceiling collapsed on guests at the holiday park, injuring 16.

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One of those injured by the incident at the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019 was 68-year-old Wendy Jones. Ms Jones was taken to hospital alongside five others. She spent six months being treated there before her death in August 2019. Pontins’ parent company, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, later admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act - alongside Stephen Bennison, 60, who carried out work on the ceiling. Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd was fined a total of £1 million plus prosecution costs of £72,345 by Mr Justice Moody. Bennison was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and was ordered to pay £1,000 of prosecution costs. Read more: Company denies corporate manslaughter after ceiling collapse at Pontins holiday park that killed grandmother Read more: Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Wendy Jones, 68, who was one of 16 people injured and died following an incident in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset in February 2019. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police of Wendy Jones

The judge told the court the ceiling collapse was “an accident waiting to happen." “Mrs Jones was on holiday at Brean Sands holiday park with her daughter, Hayley Kendall, Hayley’s partner, and her grandson,” they said. “At about 6pm, Hayley and her mother went to the Fun Factory to play bingo.” The judge described how the Fun Factory, which could host up to 1,000 guests, had a ventilation duct on the ceiling which was boxed in. Ms Kendall heard a “loud bang” while queuing at the bar before turning to see wood, metal and yellow foam insulation had come down from the ceiling. “It must have been a terrifying experience for those people who were underneath it or nearby,” the judge said. The judge said the ventilation duct had come down “in a domino fashion”, causing injuries to Mrs Jones and 15 others, including a baby, children and adults.

The incident took place in the Fun Factory part of the Brean Sands site in Somerset. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/Alamy

He said it was “only a matter of luck” that nobody else had sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident. Mr Justice Moody told the court the ventilation duct had been installed at the site before Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd took over in 2011. After becoming the new owner, Britannia Jinky Jersey “invested very high sums in the business”, the judge said. In 2015, it was decided that soundproofing work would be carried out in the Fun Factory following complaints from neighbours. Bennison, who ran a sound and lighting company, had previously carried out work for Pontins and was contracted to install sound insulation slabs – despite having no prior experience in doing so. “I find that Mr Bennison was engaged because he was cheaper,” the judge said. “Britannia Jinky Jersey did have health and safety policies. Unfortunately, the process was not followed in this case.”

Stephen Bennison was handed a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months after he admitted a charge under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police