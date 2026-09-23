James Gillingham’s “brokers” posed as characters including Harvey Specter from US legal drama Suits and Jonathan Hart from crime series Hart To Hart

Gillingham was arrested at Heathrow after arriving on a flight from Singapore. Picture: City of London Police

By Georgia Rowe

A £1 million Ponzi scheme “mastermind” who led a gang of fraudsters using aliases inspired by films and TV shows to con victims out of their cash has been jailed for more than five years.

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James Gillingham’s “brokers” posed as characters including Harvey Specter from US legal drama Suits and Jonathan Hart from crime series Hart To Hart as they cold-called people into handing over their savings between June 2015 and October 2016. One victim, who invested more than £35,000, said: “The investment was supposed to be our life boat, instead it was our Titanic." Another, who lost more than £3,000, said he felt “terrible” after recommending the investment to his family, who also lost savings. A different victim said that losing more than £45,000 had set their life back by five or six years. Read more: Prison inmates deny attempting to murder of Sara Sharif's father in jail cell Read more: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'

The mastermind behind a fraudulent investment scheme that defrauded victims out of more than £1m has been jailed for five years and 6 months. Picture: City of London Police

Gillingham, 38, also sought to make his companies appear legitimate by claiming they operated from prestigious London locations including Canary Wharf and the Gherkin, prosecutors say. But investigators found the Canary Wharf “office” was merely a mail-forwarding address, while only one desk was leased at the Gherkin. More than 60 victims handed over a total of £1 million after being promised guaranteed monthly returns of between 0.5% and 5%, depending on how much they invested, as well as a profit after 12 months. The largest amount taken from a single victim was £133,900. But none of the £1 million was actually invested, according to City of London Police, and while some victims received investment income, none got back their full investment or made any profit, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Gillingham was instead running a Ponzi scheme in which money was used to fund staff payments, business overheads and dividend payments to existing investors rather than generating profits through genuine trading activity.

James Gillingham’s “brokers” posed as characters including Harvey Specter from US legal drama Suits. Picture: Getty

Those working for his companies, Choice Option and Blue Crest Capital Options, used aggressive tactics to persuade people to invest, including pleading with them and accusing reluctant victims of wasting traders’ time, prosecutors said. Around £650,000 was used to pay staff, including more than £200,000 to Gillingham himself and more than £70,000 to Sujanthan Sotheeswaran, labelled his “lieutenant” by Judge Martin Griffith. Investors were paid £167,681 in supposed “dividends”, while around £170,000 went towards office costs and other running expenses. By October 2016, investors could no longer access their online accounts, contact company staff or withdraw their funds. Gillingham left the UK in 2016 and remained abroad for years as investigators sought to bring him before the courts. He had been living in Singapore, where he was convicted of an assault charge, before he was deported back to the UK in August 2025. The defendant was arrested at Heathrow Airport on his return. Gillingham tried to secure bail using a fake tenancy agreement for a rental property.

Sujanthan Sotheeswaranon custody image. Picture: City of London Police