King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis, April 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Pope Francis gave King Charles and Queen Camilla a blessing for their 20th wedding anniversary - despite their divorces, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King and Queen had a private audience with the late Pope Francis in April and were offered his blessing. As both of the royals have been divorced, the Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles still living, the marriage would not be recognised in the eyes of the Catholic Church. However, Pope Francis gave a blessing to them during their short meeting in Rome, it has emerged. The late pontiff and the King also prayed together - the first time this has taken place between the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and the Bishop of Rome. Read More: Harry to return to UK on anniversary of Queen’s death for charity awards

The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) with Pope Francis during an audience at the Vatican in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Details about the visit have been revealed by Robert Hardman, who's writing the new edition of a biography titled Charles III. The trip was rearranged due to the Pope's ill-health, and he died just 12 days later. Hardman writes: "In the event, the Pope insisted on receiving the King and Queen privately and gave them an anniversary blessing. “Arguably the most historic moment of the visit, if not the entire reign of Charles III, was not captured by the media. “For the first time, the Supreme Governor of the Church of England and the Bishop of Rome prayed together. “It might have been a short prayer, with the frail Pope in his chair and the King, alongside the Queen, on his feet. But it was a post-Henry VIII landmark (the late Queen met four popes but did not pray with them).” Delivered as a prayer, the blessing does not necessarily mean the Catholic Church approves the marriage or deems it legitimate. Dr Gavin Ashenden, a former chaplain to Elizabeth II, who has now converted and is the associate editor of the Catholic Herald said the blessing was like an "air kiss"

Che occasione speciale!



A special moment for Their Majesties as they privately met His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.



The King and Queen were deeply touched by The Pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary and honoured to be able to share their… pic.twitter.com/5WAZu9nN5q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2025

It's akin to "people of equal status being nice to each other", he said. “The Pope blessing thousands of people in a crowd from his popemobile. Is there an implication for their individual lifestyles? No. It is an unconditional sign of God’s love.” At the time, the Vatican said: “Pope Francis met privately with Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla. In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty’s wishes for a speedy recovery of his health.” In a message alongside a photograph of the King and Queen greeting Pope Francis, Buckingham Palace said: “The King and Queen were deeply touched by the pope’s kind remarks about their 20th wedding anniversary, and honoured to be able to share their best wishes with him in person.” The then Prince of Wales and Mrs Parker Bowles were married in 2005 which was considered as controversial by the Church.

The then Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and The Duchess Of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles walk ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

They had a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall followed by a dedication service by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Queen Elizabeth II, as head of the Church of England, did not attend the civil ceremony but she did attend the service in St George's Chapel. After news of their engagement was announced, the Archbishop of Canterbury said: “These arrangements have my strong support and are consistent with Church of England guidelines concerning remarriage, which the Prince of Wales fully accepts as a committed Anglican and as prospective Supreme Governor of the Church of England.” Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.