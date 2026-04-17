The brother of Pope Leo was the target of a false bomb threat at his home in a suburb of Chicago, police have said.

Police said: “After careful ‌examination, investigators determined that the threat was unsubstantiated and that no explosive devices or hazardous materials were present.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, nobody was injured and Mr Prevost, 71, and his neighbours were later allowed to return to their homes.

Bomb disposal teams and police attended the address, but no explosives or hazardous materials were found.

Homes in New Lenox, about 40 miles from the city centre, were evacuated after officers received a report at 6.30pm local time on Wednesday of a bomb at the home of John Prevost.

New Lenox police chief Micah Nuesse said the false report remains under investigation, with officers increasing patrols in the area.

It is not clear whether Mr Prevost’s connection to Pope Leo was a factor in the hoax.The incident comes amid a public row between the Pope and Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the US president wrote on Truth Social: “If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s weak on crime, weak on nuclear weapons.”

The comments appeared to follow the Pope’s Palm Sunday Mass, in which he condemned the US and Israel’s 28 February bombing of Iran as “atrocious” and said God would reject the prayers of leaders whose “hands are full of blood”.

He also said Mr Trump’s threat to end Iranian civilisation on 7 April was “truly unacceptable”.

Speaking in Cameroon on Thursday, the Pope appeared to reinforce his criticism.

He said: “The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.”

Without naming Mr Trump directly, he added: “Blessed are the peacemakers, but woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

Earlier this week, Mr Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself depicted as a Christ-like healer, laying his hand on a man who appeared to be on his deathbed.