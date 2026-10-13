Pope Leo diagnosed with cancer and has had part of lung removed, Vatican confirms
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Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has undergone surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican has confirmed.
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The pontiff underwent the surgery earlier, with analysis of a lump removed from his lung showing adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer.
The operation lasted around 90 minutes.
Leo, the first American Pope, confirmed he was undergoing the operation earlier this week.
But only on Tuesday did the Church confirm his diagnosis.
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The confirmation is the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure as head of the Catholic Church.
He asked his congregation to pray for him during this Sunday's service at St. Peter's Basilica.
It is understood the pontiff was originally sent for treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for the removal of a small nodule.
The Vatican said in a statement: "The procedure was completed successfully, within the expected timeframe and as planned".
It did not elaborate further.
He is expected to recover in hospital for at least a week - with events in his diary cancelled until October 20.