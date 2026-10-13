Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has undergone surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican has confirmed. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has undergone surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican has confirmed.

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The pontiff underwent the surgery earlier, with analysis of a lump removed from his lung showing adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer. The operation lasted around 90 minutes. Leo, the first American Pope, confirmed he was undergoing the operation earlier this week. But only on Tuesday did the Church confirm his diagnosis. Read More: Pope Leo to undergo surgery after early-stage lung nodule detected Read More: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections

Pope Leo was greeted by well-wishers as he entered the Rome hospital. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy