Pope Leo is set to leave hospital later today after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican has announced.

The pontiff successfully underwent a 90-minute surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung on Tuesday.

He was due to remain in hospital for around a week but is being discharged earlier than had been expected, after blood tests and chest imaging found him fit to return home.

The 71-year-old is expected to lead prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

The outing will mark his first public appearance since he went into hospital last week.

Read more: Pictured: Pope Leo to make first appearance after ‘steady improvement’ as Vatican releases first image since surprise surgery

Read more: King Charles sends heartfelt message to Pope Leo after cancer diagnosis