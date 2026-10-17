Pope Leo to leave hospital today after successful lung cancer surgery
The pontiff successfully underwent surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung on Tuesday
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Pope Leo is set to leave hospital later today after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, the Vatican has announced.
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The pontiff successfully underwent a 90-minute surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung on Tuesday.
He was due to remain in hospital for around a week but is being discharged earlier than had been expected, after blood tests and chest imaging found him fit to return home.
The 71-year-old is expected to lead prayers from his apartment at the Vatican to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.
The outing will mark his first public appearance since he went into hospital last week.
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Leo was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation earlier this week.
The pope's doctors have said his surgery was completed successfully, without complications.
They have not yet disclosed the size of the tumour or whether the disease had spread to nearby lymph nodes, key factors in determining prognosis.
The Vatican released on Friday the first images of the pope since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass and standing unaided.
The confirmation is Pope Leo's first major health issue but it came just 17 months after he was elected head of the Catholic Church in May 2025, fuelling fears around the future of his papacy.