Some 600,000 people have registered to join an outdoor Mass in central Paris with Leo on Saturday, with throngs expected to stretch down the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées

Pope Leo XIV boards his plane heading to Paris at Rome's Fiumicino airport on September 25, 2026. Picture: Isabella BONOTTO / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Pope Leo leaves on Friday for a weekend visit to France, where he is hoping to repair the Catholic Church's standing after abuse scandals and is expected to renew calls for global rules on AI development while laying out a vision for Europe's future.

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Leo is likely to draw large crowds on the September 25 to 28 visit, which includes stops in Paris, at the famed Catholic shrine in Lourdes, in the southwest, and in Metz, a city on the German border central to the founding of the European Union. Some 600,000 people have registered to join an outdoor Mass in central Paris with Leo on Saturday, with throngs expected to stretch down the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées. "Pope Leo's visit to France has sparked a real tidal wave" of interest, retired French Bishop Marc Stenger told Reuters. Read more: ‘AI is making me invisible’: Woman with facial paralysis says 'exclusionary' tech is leaving disabled people behind Read more: Met chief's fury at justice system as he insists 'children should be put first, not paedophiles'

Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims as he arrives in St. Peter's Square. Picture: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Leading Leo's agenda on Friday are speeches to President Emmanuel Macron and other French leaders at the Élysée Palace and to staff at the headquarters of the UN culture and education body, UNESCO, which is facing budget shortfalls after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agency in 2025. The first US pope attracted ⁠Trump's ire earlier this year after criticising the Iran war. Leo, who has made the risks spurred by AI a major concern of his papacy and has called on world leaders for global rules to oversee the industry, is expected to address the issue at UNESCO. In a speech at the Vatican on Thursday, the pope said AI could benefit humanity, but has introduced "new dangers to security and international peace".

Pope Leo XIV presides over the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

He urged global leaders to "govern wisely" in overseeing the technology. Leo's visit comes as Catholic leaders in France have been at odds with the government over the 2024 enshrining of a right to abortion in the French constitution, a world first, and the passage of a law earlier this year legalising assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses. The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred and opposes abortion, assisted dying and capital punishment. Leo will also lead a prayer service in Paris on Friday at the restored Notre-Dame cathedral, in the first visit by a pope since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the Gothic masterpiece in 2019. Leo is the first pope to make an official visit to France in nearly 20 years.

President of French association for children rights Mouv' Enfants Arnaud Gallais (R) and activists hold a banner reading "330 000 victims of sexual abuses within church ; pope accomplice", to pay tribute to whistleblowing priests and nuns. Picture: LOU BENOIST / AFP via Getty Images