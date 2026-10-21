Pope Leo ‘does not need further lung cancer treatment’ after successful surgery, doctors say
The 71-year-old pontiff had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on October 13.
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Pope Leo will not need any further therapy after undergoing lung cancer surgery last week, his doctors said.
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The announcement on Wednesday suggests that the pontiff's tumor had not spread.
The news emerged as it was still unclear whether the US-born pope would go forward with a planned trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, scheduled for November 6 to 17.
The 71-year-old pontiff had the lower lobe of his right lung removed in surgery on October 13 and was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer.
Final histological examinations and molecular biology analyses of the tissue removed confirmed the diagnosis, with the disease remaining localised, the doctors said in a statement released by the Vatican.
"A subsequent oncological evaluation has confirmed that no further therapy is required," the pope's lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said.
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Leo was discharged from hospital on Saturday and is gradually resuming his normal duties.
He was due to remain in hospital for around a week but was discharged earlier than had been expected, after blood tests and chest imaging found him fit to return home, the Vatican announced earlier on Saturday.
He was seen waving at crowds from inside a car as he left hospital in Rome on Saturday afternoon.
On Wednesday, he returned to St Peter's Square for his weekly audience with pilgrims.
Mr Margaritora said last week there were "no clinical reasons" preventing the pope from travelling to South America, but the Vatican's secretary of state has indicated the pontiff may need to adjust the pace of his schedule to aid his recovery.