Pope Leo is set to meet survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy as he continues his week-long visit to Spain.

The Vatican confirmed that the pontiff will meet survivors in the latest instance of the church trying to reckon with the abuse scandal which rocked it in the early 2000s.

Cardinals confirmed that further information will only be provided after the meeting, so as to protect the survivors' privacy.

Leo, the first American Pope, is leaving on Saturday to visit Spain and the Canary Islands from June 6 to 12.

The possibility of the pope meeting abuse survivors had been the subject of media reporting in recent days.

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