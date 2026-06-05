Pope Leo to meet Catholic clergy abuse survivors during trip to Spain
Pope Leo is set to meet survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy as he continues his week-long visit to Spain.
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The Vatican confirmed that the pontiff will meet survivors in the latest instance of the church trying to reckon with the abuse scandal which rocked it in the early 2000s.
Cardinals confirmed that further information will only be provided after the meeting, so as to protect the survivors' privacy.
Leo, the first American Pope, is leaving on Saturday to visit Spain and the Canary Islands from June 6 to 12.
The possibility of the pope meeting abuse survivors had been the subject of media reporting in recent days.
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A 2023 report by Spain's human rights ombudsman estimated hundreds of thousands of victims of clergy abuse there over decades, echoing similar scandals that have shaken the Church in places across the globe.
The meeting comes as the pontiff's profile grows internationally - after spats with Donald Trump and his recent protestations about AI.
Last week, he warned AI systems spread misinformation, prioritise conflict and risk leading the world down a path of unending war.
Pope Leo also expressed concern at a Vatican event launching the text that some autonomous weapons systems have advanced "practically beyond any human reach to govern them".
The text, titled Magnifica Humanitas (Magnificent Humanity), has been highly anticipated since Leo's election as pope just over a year ago, and set out his calls for more political involvement to regulate AI.
The remarks will likely contribute to friction between the pontiff and the US President, whose administration has worked to deregulate the development of AI.