Pope Leo has thanked well-wishers for sharing 'joys, struggles and hopes' as he recovers from a cancer operation.

Pope Leo has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has undergone surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican previously confirmed.

On Wednesday, the Vatican confirmed he was "progressing as expected" and had spent a peaceful night in hospital.

In a statement, he said: "As you know, I have been unable to be among you during these days. I thank you warmly for your prayers and for the work you have done together. Your sharing of experiences and attentive listening are indeed a gift to the whole Church.

"I am especially grateful to the families who have spoken of their joys, struggles and hopes."

The pontiff underwent the surgery earlier, with analysis of a lump removed from his lung showing adenocarcinoma, a common form of cancer. The operation lasted around 90 minutes.

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