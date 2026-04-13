The Pope said he doesn't want to get into a 'debate' with Trump. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Pope Leo has said he doesn't "want to get into a debate" with Donald Trump and will "continue to speak out loudly against war" after the US President launched a series of scathing attacks against the Pontiff on social media.

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Trump hit out at Pope Leo insisting he "wouldn't be in the Vatican" without him after the pope condemned the President's war in Iran. Pushing back against Trump's attacks, the US-born Pontiff said: "I don't ‌think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in ‌the way that some people are doing. "I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, ⁠promoting dialogue and multilateral ​relationships among the states to look ​for just solutions to problems." He told Reuters he didn't "want to get into a debate" with Trump. Read more: 'God does not bless any conflict': Pope Leo speaks out over 'military action' in apparent swipe at Trump Read more: Trump 'doesn't care' if Iran returns to peace talks - as government insists UK will not be involved in Hormuz blockade

Taking aim at the Pope on his social media platform Truth Social last night, Trump was seen to admit: "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo". It comes after he accused the Pontiff of being "weak on crime", without citing any evidence to back up his claims. The US President was then seen to post an AI-generated image appearing to depict himself as God. As part of the rant, the US President criticised the Pontiff over his views on US actions in Iran - and after the religious leader spoke out following US actions in Venezuela. On Friday, Pope Leo appeared to condemn US military actions in the Middle East, writing: "God does not bless any conflict" - an apparent swipe at Trump.

The US President posted an AI generated image appearing to depict himself as a God. Picture: Truth Social / Trump

Releasing a statement on X, the Pontiff stated that "no cause can justify the shedding of innocent blood". He did not name the US leader or the country itself directly, but did reference the "inhuman violence is spreading ferociously through the sacred places of the Christian East". During his online rant, Trump went on to claim that the head of the Catholic faith had only been appointed because of his American nationality. "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," he wrote. Trump branded the Pope "a man that doesn't think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world." He added: "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo."

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square. Picture: Alamy