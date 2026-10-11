Pope Leo to undergo surgery after early-stage lung nodule detected
He is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days.
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Pope Leo XIV said on Sunday that doctors had detected a very early-stage nodule in his lung, and that he would undergo surgery in the coming days.
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The 71-year-old made the announcement during his Sunday noon blessing.
During the Angelus, he said: "Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors discovered a well-defined lung nodule, detected at a very early stage and clearly localised.
"The doctors consider it appropriate to intervene, and so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.
"The procedure has already been scheduled for the coming days.
"I thank you and entrust myself to your prayers."
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The American pope has no previously known health problems and is known to be physically active, with weekly tennis games and swimming at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo.
The Vatican press office said the pope's recovery from surgery was expected to take about a week.
The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person. The common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment: effective systems of detention have been developed that…— Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) October 10, 2026
Yesterday, Pope Leo renewed his condemnation of the death penalty, saying it violates the sanctity of human life and deprives people of the chance of redemption, days after the Pentagon said it planned to livestream an execution.
The US military will livestream the upcoming firing squad execution of a gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday, in what would be an unprecedented broadcast of a US execution.
"The common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment," Leo, the first pope from the United States, said in a social media post, without mentioning the Pentagon plan.
"The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person," he added in the message posted on the World Day Against the Death Penalty.