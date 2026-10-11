Pope Leo XIV said on Sunday that doctors had detected a very early-stage nodule in his lung, and that he would undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 71-year-old made the announcement during his Sunday noon blessing.

During the Angelus, he said: "Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors discovered a well-defined lung nodule, detected at a very early stage and clearly localised.

"The doctors consider it appropriate to intervene, and so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to have it removed.

"The procedure has already been scheduled for the coming days.

"I thank you and entrust myself to your prayers."

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