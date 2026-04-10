Pope Leo has appeared to criticise Donald Trump by claiming that "military action will not create space for freedom or times of peace".

The pontiff released a statement on X where he condemned the US and Israeli actions in the Middle east, stating that "no cause can justify the shedding of innocent blood"

"Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs," the Pope wrote.

"Military action will not create space for freedom or times of peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples."

It is not the first time Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pontiff, has criticised the US president over the war on Iran.

In January, he denounced what he called "diplomacy based on force" and in his Easter blessing he urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to "choose peace."

Following these comments, reports emerged that the Vatican's US envoy was summoned to the Pentagon in January for a "bitter" dressing down by the Trump Administration.

The Pentagon and Vatican envoys both denied such meeting ever took place.

A month later, Pope Leo further criticised America's military action in Iran, condemning the strikes on February 28 s "illegal and immoral" during his Sunday Angelus prayer.

"Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace. Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue. Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them,” the pope implored.

Pope Leo XIV also acknowledged a sense of indifference “to the deaths of thousands of people ... to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow (and) to the economic and social consequences they produce.’’

More to follow.....