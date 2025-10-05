Trump's supporters have taken aim at the Pope after he suggested that backing the death penalty and ill-treatment of immigrants is 'not really pro-life'.

MAGA Conservatives were left up in arms after the Chicago-born pontiff questioned whether the administration's treatment of immigrants really constitutes a 'pro-life' stance.

"Someone who says, ‘I’m against abortion but says I am in favor of the death penalty’ is not really pro-life,” Pope Leo XIV said Tuesday.

“Someone who says that ‘I’m against abortion, but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.”

Pope Leo has adopted a less controversial stance to issues since becoming pontiff earlier this year.

One conservative Catholic described his comments as “disappointing” and “largely irrelevant”.

Another right-wing commentator, Matt Walsh, branded it a “terrible answer from Pope Leo”.

Meanwhile another Trump loyalist and right-wing influencer, Jack Posobiec, said of Leo's comments: “Some popes are a blessing. Some popes are a penance.”