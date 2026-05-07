The Pope has been critical of the US's conflict with Iran and urged for peace.

Pope Leo XIV meets with U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio during an audience at the Apostolic Palace. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Pope Leo XIV and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have committed to promoting good relations between Washington and the Vatican at a meeting in Rome following tensions over the Iran war.

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The pair also discussed the current Middle East crisis, which triggered the spat between President Donald Trump and the pontiff. Afterwards, Mr Rubio, himself a Catholic, met with the Vatican’s top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, during a visit that lasted two-and-a-half hours. The Vatican said in a statement that the Pope and Mr Rubio had “renewed the shared commitment to fostering good bilateral relations”. It also said they had “exchanged views” on current events “with particular attention to countries marked by war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations, as well as on the need to work tirelessly in favour of peace”. Read more: Trump reignites war of words with Pope as Rubio bids to repair relations Read more: Offensive stage of Iran war is 'over', says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Pope Leo XIV poses with U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio, his wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio and delegation. Picture: Getty

Separately, US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said Mr Rubio and the Pope discussed the situation in the Middle East “and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere”. He added: “The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity.” Exchanging gifts ahead of the private meeting, Mr Rubio gave the US-born Pope a small crystal American football paperweight bearing the seal of the State Department. He joked that he knew the pontiff, originally from Chicago and a fan of the White Sox, was more of a “baseball guy”. Mr Rubio added: “What to get someone who has everything?”

Pope Leo XIV exchanges gifts with U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio during an audience at the Apostolic Palace on May 7. Picture: Getty