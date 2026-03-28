Pope Leo XIV arrived in Monaco on Saturday morning for a historic official visit to the Principality — 488 years after the last papal visit.

The pontiff was welcomed at Monaco’s heliport by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene after travelling by helicopter for the one-day trip.

Leo then arrived at the Prince’s Palace, where he was once again welcomed by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, alongside their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

His visit will feature an official reception, meetings, moments of prayer and a public Mass at Stade Louis II.

As well as its ceremonial significance, the visit highlights the close ties between Monaco and the Holy See and the Principality’s strong Catholic heritage.

The last reigning pope to visit Monaco was Pope Paul III, who briefly travelled to the Principality in 1538 on a diplomatic mission.

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