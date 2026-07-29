The slowdown is largely due to the ongoing fall in net migration to the UK

People in Oxford Street. Population growth in England and Wales has slowed to its lowest rate since pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Population growth in England and Wales has slowed to its lowest rate since the Covid-19 pandemic, figures show.

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The slowdown is largely due to the ongoing fall in net migration to the UK, which has dropped sharply since hitting record levels in 2023. There has also been a slight fall in natural change – the difference between the number of births and deaths.

Read More: 'Where are the police?' Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp follows migrants to a dinghy live on LBC - as he questions value of £662m deal with France Read More: Migrants wave from packed dinghy after sprinting into the sea in first migrant Channel crossing since Burnham became PM Around one in four local areas saw a fall in their population in the year to mid-2025, according to estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The population in Wales dropped for the first time in a decade, while the total for London fell slightly due to more people moving out of the capital to live elsewhere. The overall population of England and Wales was an estimated 62.0 million in mid-2025, up by 224,900 – or 0.4% – from 61.8 million in mid-2024, the ONS said. This is the lowest rate of increase since mid-2020 and follows a run of much steeper jumps, including 1.4% in 2023 and 1.0% in 2024. Net international migration to England and Wales, the difference between the number of people immigrating from outside the UK and those moving abroad, was 211,700 in the year to mid-2025, down from 612,500 in the previous 12 months. There were 588,000 births and 568,400 deaths, meaning natural change contributed an increase to the population of just 19,600. The number of births was the lowest since mid-1978, while deaths were their lowest since mid-2019.