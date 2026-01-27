The adult website’s owner blames tougher age checks for the move

Man looking at the Pornhub website logo on a smartphone screen, illustrating online adult entertainment and digital media use. Picture: Alamy

By Scarlett Stokes

From 2 February, only people who have previously made an account with Pornhub will be able to access the site’s content.

The move comes after updates to the UK's Online Safety Act, requiring age verification to access explicit materials. Last June, the regulator, Ofcom, said that sites with potentially harmful content will have to perform user age checks. This change applies to both dedicated adult sites and social media, as well as search or gaming service.

Aylo, the parent company to Pornhub, has said that updates to the legislation have "diverted traffic to darker, unregulated corners of the internet", criticising the Online Safety Act. "In line with other stakeholder groups, academics and public policy institutions, Aylo's assessment is that the Online Safety Act (OSA) has not achieved its intended goal of protecting minors." Ofcom has said that tougher age restrictions are fulfilling the purpose of preventing children from accessing explicit material.