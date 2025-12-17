Millions of premium Pornhub users have been warned their data may have been stolen after the site was hacked.

“The unauthorised party was able to use this unauthorised access to extract a limited set of analytics events for some users,” the site said.

“We recently learned that an unauthorised party gained unauthorised access to analytics data stored with Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics service provider.

The company has confirmed the cyber attackers gained “unauthorised access” through a third party data company called Mixpanel.

Hackers are reportedly attempting to extort the platform after they stole search and watch history.

The porn site has reached out to more than 200 million premium users after the major security breach.

Pornhub says the issue has affected its premium users only, insisting that financial information and passwords have not been accessed.

It said: “Specifically, this situation affects only select Premium users.

“It is important to note this was not a breach of Pornhub Premium’s systems.

“Passwords, payment details, and financial information remain secure and were not exposed.”

Mixpanel has around 8,000 customers, according to its website, with each customer potentially having millions of users whose data was in the breach.

Hacking group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, which includes has claimed responsibility for the cyber attack, saying it was attempting to extort the site.

The group allegedly includes members from another hacking group known as ShinyHunters.

This cyber crime organisation has claimed responsibility for a string of online attacks, including data breaches involving companies from Adidas to Salesforce.

ShinyHunters told TechCrunch that the hackers sent an extortion email just to Pornhub so far, but declined to comment on how many other companies were part of the Mixpanel attack.

Mixpanel told Bleeping Computer: “Mixpanel is aware of reports that Pornhub has been extorted with data that was allegedly stolen from us.

“We can find no indication that this data was stolen from Mixpanel during our November 2025 security Incident or otherwise.

“The data was last accessed by a legitimate employee account at Pornhub’s parent company in 2023.“If this data is in the hands of an unauthorised party, we do not believe that is the result of a security incident at Mixpanel.”