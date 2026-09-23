Pornhub investigated by watchdog over fears it can still be accessed by children
Watchdog Ofcom fears that the site’s age-checking process might not be ‘highly effective’ by the Online Safety Act requirements
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Pornhub is under investigation by the UK’s communications watchdog over concerns that it can still be accessed by children.
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Ofcom has launched an investigation into the website following concerns the site's age-checking regime may not be “highly effective”.
Announcing the investigation, Ofcom said the Online Safety Act was “clear that it is the service provider’s responsibility to ensure that any age assurance process is highly effective – no matter at what stage an age check occurs.”
In July 2025, the UK’s Online Safety Act came into full force, making online platforms responsible for ensuring child safety protection through risk assessments and mandatory age-assurance for pornography and other age-inappropriate content.
In February, Pornhub blocked access for new users in the UK following a 77% drop in its online traffic.
However, in May, the platform returned, announcing they would use ‘device-level checks’ for their age verification, meaning users in the UK who had confirmed they were 18 or older through Apple’s inbuilt age-verification process would be able to access Pornhub and be “served a standard adult user experience”.
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The Act states clearly that it is the content provider’s responsibility to ensure that its age-checking measures are robust.
Some Ofcom reviews of Pornhub’s ‘device-level’ checking system have shown the website can still be accessed by children.
Ofcom added: “We are concerned that Aylo [Pornhub’s owner]’s process may not be highly effective at preventing children from seeing pornography.”
George Lusty, Ofcom’s director of enforcement, said: “Online age checks are a vital protection to prevent children from encountering inappropriate or harmful material, including pornography.
We expect tech firms to ensure age checks are highly effective before introducing them. Anything less could leave children at risk.”
A finding that Aylo’s age-verification processes do not fall within the legal requirements could result in a fine of up to £18m or 10% of the company’s global revenue, whichever sum is larger.
Alex Kekesi, vice-president of brand and community at Aylo - the Cyprus-based company behind Pornhub and other online pornography distributors - has said it would “cooperate fully” with the investigation.
In July, Ofcom said there had been “significant progress” in implementing age verification across tech platforms, with the proportion of children who encountered highly effective age checks increasing from 25% to 43% between July 2025 and January this year.
However, it added that 8% of children had still attempted to access pornography, and half of them succeeded in reaching sites, even with age checks in place.
Ofcom asserted that “more action is needed” on age checking, particularly with the approaching under-16 social media ban, which is due to be implemented by the Government next year.