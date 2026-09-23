Pornhub is under investigation by the UK’s communications watchdog over concerns that it can still be accessed by children.

Ofcom has launched an investigation into the website following concerns the site's age-checking regime may not be “highly effective”.

Announcing the investigation, Ofcom said the Online Safety Act was “clear that it is the service provider’s responsibility to ensure that any age assurance process is highly effective – no matter at what stage an age check occurs.”

In July 2025, the UK’s Online Safety Act came into full force, making online platforms responsible for ensuring child safety protection through risk assessments and mandatory age-assurance for pornography and other age-inappropriate content.

In February, Pornhub blocked access for new users in the UK following a 77% drop in its online traffic.

However, in May, the platform returned, announcing they would use ‘device-level checks’ for their age verification, meaning users in the UK who had confirmed they were 18 or older through Apple’s inbuilt age-verification process would be able to access Pornhub and be “served a standard adult user experience”.

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