A pornography company that runs 18 adult websites has been fined £1 million by watchdog Ofcom for not having strong enough age checks.

AVS Group Ltd has been hit with the fine, plus a further £50,000 for failing to respond to information requests.

It represents the third time that the internet and communications watchdog has fined a company in relation to the UK's Online Safety Act, which came into force in July.

While AVS has implemented what it refers to as age verification, the regulator's investigation did not deem it to be highly effective.

The group now has 72 hours to introduce age assurance that Ofcom will view as effective or it faces a daily penalty of £1,000 a day.

This comes on top of a £300 daily penalty until it responds to requests for information or for a maximum of 60 days.

Ofcom has opened investigations into 92 online services since the new rules were introduced.