Tensions are high after the Trump administration defended the ICE agents decision to shoot Renee Good

Two people have been shot by federal agents in Portland. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two people have been shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, as protests erupted across the United States following the killing of a 37-year-old mother by an ICE officer.

The shooting took place at a medical facility in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon during a “vehicle stop” by border control officers. A man and a woman were injured in the incident, officials confirmed. In a post on X, the Department of Homeland Security said the man tried to “weaponise” his vehicle, forcing an officer to open fire. There is no evidence for this claim. Read more: Wife of ICE shooting victim blames herself saying 'I made her come down here' in harrowing footage Read more: Furious mayor demands ICE leave US city after ‘terrified’ poet and mother, 37, shot dead in car

Clashes erupt outside ICE facility in Minneapolis. Picture: Getty

Renee Nicole Good, 37, died at the wheel of her SUV which she has been alleged to have been driving towards an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook/ODU English Department

Portland Police Chief Bob Day said: "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more." The shooting comes just days after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed at the wheel of her SUV by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The mother, whom Vice President JD Vance has branded a “left-wing domestic terrorist” was seemingly attempting to drive away from the ICE agent when he opened fire, killing her.

Law enforcement moves to detain protesters in Portland. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, protesters clashed with federal law enforcement at the sight of the shooting - with at least three people taken into custody at the demonstration. The demo was said to be "non-violent" according to organisers, with locals in the region blowing whistles to alert those around when ICE officials were approaching.

An American flag burns outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland. Picture: Alamy

A memorial for Renee Nicole Good stands near the site of her shooting. Picture: Getty

Law enforcement uses a chemical agent on protesters outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. Picture: Alamy

On both evenings since the shooting, hundreds of people came out for a vigil to mourn her and urge the public to resist immigration enforcement. Some then chanted as they marched through the city, but there was no violence. "I would love for ICE to leave our city and for more community members to come to see it happens," said Sander Kolodziej, a painter who came to the vigil to support the community. Authorities in Minneapolis canceled school classes across the city on Thursday amid safety concerns and rising political tension.

A protester pours water in their eye after confronting law enforcement outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building. Picture: Alamy

Tim Walz, Minnesota’s Democratic governor, urged protesters to remain calm, writing on X: "My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning. "We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm." In a fiery news conference from the White House, the Vice-President insisted the 37-year-old's death was a "tragedy of her own making," branding her a "victim of left-wing ideology". Footage of the mother's killing in a residential area of the city emerged online and appears to show Ms Good turning the wheels of her vehicle away from ICE agents in an apparent attempt to drive away. He said the ICE officer who killed Good "discharged his weapon in self-defence" and that "other angles of the video show the woman *clearly* hit the officer with her car while accelerating".

Vance Defends ICE After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting. Picture: Getty