A crowd of people gathered to protest outside a four-star hotel mistakenly believed migrants were staying there when instead it was a Pakistani cricket team, a Reform UK councillor has said.

Around 40 to 50 people stood outside the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth – where rooms often cost more than £120 a night – on Tuesday evening, a day after demonstrators tried to block migrants being driven away for processing in the port city.

Hampshire County Council Reform UK councillor George Madgwick posted on social media that residents asked him to come to the hotel before he agreed to meet with the hotel’s management.

He said: “I visited the manager and the hotel explained it was a Pakistani Cricket team staying.

“The cricket team coach came to speak to me personally and I saw proof (hotel were happy to provide).”

The North East Havant councillor then said he spoke to the crowd outside to confirm to them it was the cricket team and they “immediately (the crowd) respectfully accepted that” and were gone within five minutes.

He said in the post: “There were reports that possible migrants were staying in the Marriott hotel. I can confirm that is NOT the case. Please don’t attend the hotel.”